SEPTEMBER VOLUMES: FREIGHT GROWTH IN MAJOR REGIONS

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INVESTOR NEWS no. 30 - 13 October 2026

Ferry – freight: In September 2026, total volumes of 3.5m lane metres were on level with September 2025.

North Sea volumes were above 2025 as higher Continent-UK volumes offset a slowdown in Scandinavian automotive volumes. Mediterranean volumes were above 2025 following growth across most of the network.

Channel volumes were below 2025 which was a result of a decrease in total ferry market volumes. Baltic Sea and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were below 2025 reflecting a slowdown in freight volumes in both regions.

For the last twelve months, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.3% to 41.8m from 41.6m in 2025-24 and decreased 0.5% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: In September 2026, the number of passengers decreased 4.7% to 403k compared to 2025 due to mainly lower Strait of Gibraltar volumes.

For the last twelve months, the total number of passengers decreased 10.5% to 4.9m compared to 5.5m in 2025-24. The decrease was 6.4% adjusted for route changes.





DFDS ferry volumes September Last-12-months Freight 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2026 Change Lane metres, '000 3,468 3,498 3,488 -0.3% 40,675 41,648 41,764 0.3% Passenger 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2026 Change Passengers, '000 565 423 403 -4.7% 6,409 5,477 4,904 -10.5%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The October 2026 volume report is scheduled to be published on 11 November 2026 at around 7.30am CET.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 32bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

DFDS_NO_30_13_10_2026_SEPTEMBER_VOLUMES