Congatec And Ennoconn Join Forces Through Aready.YOURS To Accelerate Solutions As A Service

Aven Lou, GM at Ennoconn Corporation and Chairman of Ennoconn Suzhou, and Konrad Garhammer, COO & CTO at congatec, are excited about the extended partnership (from left to right).

congatec and Ennoconn join forces to deliver custom-built turnkey solutions across automation, IIoT, medical, and critical infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- congatec – a leading provider of embedded and edge computing technology – and Ennoconn Corporation today announced at CIIF 2026 the strategic expansion of their collaboration under congatec's aReady Partner Program. This collaboration is aimed at delivering custom-built turnkey solutions and embedded technology for automation, IIoT, medical, and critical infrastructure. It combines congatec's application-ready embedded hardware and software building blocks with Ennoconn's system-level design, global supply-chain, and industrial manufacturing capabilities.Through this partnership, congatec and Ennoconn deliver fully customized, application-specific solutions for Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT), and machine learning. By pairing standards-based aReady platforms with Ennoconn's system-level design, ODM/EMS manufacturing, and global supply-chain capabilities, OEMs benefit from lower development risks, reduced overall production costs, and shortened overall time-to-market.Supporting digital transformation in APACAs AIoT, 5G and cloud connectivity drive digital transformation, OEM engineers face rising complexity when designing embedded solutions. The cooperation between congatec and Ennoconn within the framework of the aReady program leverages the respective strengths of each to mitigate this complexity and help OEMs bring customized embedded solutions from concept to rollout quickly and reliably.congatec provides the application-ready embedded computing brain, pre-configured with essential software building blocks such as operating systems, a hypervisor for system consolidation, and IoT connectivity. Ennoconn utilizes its extensive ecosystem of intelligent solutions under the Ennoconn Solutions as a Service (ESaaS) banner to speed up production process design and increase solution quality for their customers.“Ennoconn's design and manufacturing services with a strong focus in China make them an ideal aReady partner,” said Peter Müller, VP Global Custom Solutions at congatec.“The combination of our modular approach with Ennoconn's extensive ODM and EMS footprint across Asia will greatly help OEMs get turnkey embedded solutions for automation, IIoT, medical, and infrastructure applications.”“By pre-integrating hypervisors, OS configurations, and connectivity directly onto our aReady platforms, we eliminate complex low-level engineering hurdles upfront,” said Konrad Garhammer, COO & CTO at congatec.“Pairing these computing cores with Ennoconn's system-level design and cloud-edge capabilities allows OEMs to bypass base hardware risks and focus entirely on their proprietary innovations.”“Partnering with congatec within the aReady ecosystem perfectly complements our ESaaS model,” stated Aven Lou, GM at Ennoconn Corporation and Chairman of Ennoconn Suzhou.“Integrating congatec's modular computing cores with our system-level design, global supply-chain, ODM/EMS manufacturing, and cloud capabilities gives OEMs a proven, turnkey path to production that accelerates digital transformation while optimizing supply-chain efficiency.”For more information, please visit

Janene Rae

congatec

+1 858-457-2600 ext. 502

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

congatec and Ennoconn join forces through aReady to accelerate Solutions as a Service News Provided By congatec October 13, 2026, 07:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.