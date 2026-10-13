Artis Interiorz Launches Interior Design Consultancy For Bangalore Homeowners

Seema Shukla, Founder

Best Interior Companies in Bangalore

LUXURY HOME INTERIORS

Whitefield studio's new service helps homeowners plan layouts, materials, 3D designs and budgets before committing to a full interior project.

- Seema Shukla, Founder, Artis Interiorz

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artis Interiorz, a Whitefield-based studio of interior designers in Bangalore, has launched a dedicated interior design consultancy service for homeowners who want expert planning before committing to a full interior project. The service covers space planning, design direction, material selection, 3D visualisation, and scope and budget planning for apartments, villas and penthouses across the city.

The new offering gives homeowners access to the same team of interior design consultants in Bangalore that designs and delivers Artis Interiorz's turnkey projects, but at an earlier stage, when decisions about layout, storage and building services cost the least to change. It is aimed at families taking possession of new apartments, owners renovating resale homes, buyers relocating to Bangalore, and homeowners comparing interior firms who want a clear brief before requesting quotations.

Much of Bangalore's new housing is in gated apartment communities, where interiors must work within fixed builder layouts, shared building services and association rules on approvals, work hours and material movement. According to the firm, early decisions in these homes, such as the position of electrical points, the depth of wardrobes and the layout of open kitchens, are among the most expensive to correct once joinery has been built. Homeowners who order furniture or appoint contractors before the plan is settled often find that pieces do not fit, sockets sit in the wrong place, or storage falls short of what the household needs.

"Most of the problems that show up on site begin long before work starts," said Seema Shukla, Founder of Artis Interiorz. "A layout gets approved without being seen at room scale, or furniture is ordered before the plan is settled. A consultation gives families clarity on their space, their options and their budget before they commit, and that saves time and money later."

Each consultation begins with a lifestyle brief covering the household, daily routines, work-from-home needs, guests and priorities. Homeowners are encouraged to bring the builder's floor plan, the expected possession date, photographs of the current space, examples of rooms they like and dislike, a list of must-haves, and an approximate budget range. This information shapes every recommendation that follows.

The Artis Interiorz team then develops furniture layouts, electrical and lighting plans and key wall elevations, looking at zoning, circulation, storage and furniture sizes before any finishes are chosen. A design concept follows, setting the palette, materials and character of each room, along with guidance on kitchens, wardrobes, furniture and lighting. Material recommendations cover veneer, Duco and lacquered finishes, laminates, stone and hardware, with advice on where each works best and what maintenance it needs.

Proposed designs are presented as detailed 3D visuals created with Maya, V-Ray, 3ds Max and SketchUp, so homeowners can review proportions, finishes and lighting before anything is manufactured. Changes made at this stage take a fraction of the time and cost of changes made after joinery is built. The process concludes with a defined scope and budget direction that can be used to plan the next stage of the project and to compare quotations on the same basis.

For apartment owners, the consultation draws on the firm's work in communities such as Prestige Shantiniketan and SJR in Whitefield. Projects including The Lens Haven, a 4BHK apartment planned around a photographer's home office, and The Verdant Haven, a 3BHK apartment finished in off-white Duco and veneer, show how standard builder plans can be adapted to individual households. The firm has also published a planning guide on interior design for flats in Bangalore, covering homes from 2BHK to 5BHK.

Larger homes bring different questions, from double-height living rooms and staircases to terraces and views. The firm's portfolio includes The Legacy Villa, a 5BHK villa in City Ville designed with complete creative freedom; Coastal Breeze Penthouse, a 5BHK double-storey penthouse in Prestige Shantiniketan built around a coastal theme; and A Masterpiece of Design, a 4BHK sky villa of about 5,600 square feet at SNN Clermont with 180-degree views. The consultancy applies the same planning approach to villas and penthouses, with additional attention to volume, lighting at several heights and the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

"Every family uses its home differently, even when two apartments share the same floor plan," Shukla added. "Understanding how people actually live is the starting point for everything we design. The name Artis comes from 'artisan', and that care has to begin with the plan, not just the finishing."

According to the firm, the most useful time to book a consultation is before possession, before demolition in a renovation, before furniture is ordered, or before quotations are compared. At these points, layouts, electrical points and storage can still be changed on paper, and a clear brief allows homeowners to compare interior firms on scope and specification rather than on headline price alone.

Homeowners who choose to proceed after the consultation can continue with Artis Interiorz's turnkey service, in which the same team carries the approved design through execution. Work is carried out by a dedicated in-house team under experienced site supervisors, and the firm provides complimentary maintenance and repair for one year after handover.

The consultancy service is available now for homes across Bangalore. Consultations can be booked through the Artis Interiorz website or at the firm's studio in Pattandur Agrahara, Whitefield.

About Artis Interiorz

Artis Interiorz Private Limited is a residential interior design and execution company based in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Founded in 2013, the firm takes its name from the word 'artisan' and combines human craftsmanship with modern machinery to design and build bespoke apartments, villas and penthouses. Its services include interior design consultancy, design and 3D visualisation, turnkey execution with on-site supervision, furniture and decor, and quality checks and handover. Its portfolio includes residential projects in Bangalore communities such as Prestige Shantiniketan, SJR, SNN Clermont and Prestige Summerfield.

Seema Shukla

Organization Name Artis Interiorz Private Limited

+91 99866 61736

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Artis Interiorz Launches Interior Design Consultancy for Bangalore Homeowners News Provided By ideamagix October 13, 2026, 07:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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