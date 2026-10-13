FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Heather Harrison, D.O., a family medicine physician, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on preventive health, mindset, and the five pillars of wellness.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Harrison will explore how nutrition, hydration, movement, sleep, and mindset contribute to overall health and well-being. She will discuss the importance of listening to patients, identifying meaningful opportunities for change, and taking a proactive approach to long-term wellness.Viewers will gain practical insights into the role they can play in their own health and the value of building sustainable habits.Dr. Heather's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Dr. Heather Harrison

Legacy Makers TV

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Dr. Heather Harrison to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 13, 2026, 07:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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