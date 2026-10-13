'They Punched Him In The Chest': Delhi Metro Row Over Senior Citizen Seat Claims 48-Year-Old Man's Life

A dispute over a seat reserved for senior citizens on the Delhi Metro allegedly turned violent, resulting in the death of 48-year-old Pawan Sharma. The incident took place on October 8, when Sharma was travelling with his 65-year-old mother, Durga Devi. Police have arrested a retired IAS officer and his son in connection with the case.

The incident has left Sharma's family devastated. According to his younger brother, Deepak Sharma, Pawan was the family's sole breadwinner and was looking forward to celebrating his birthday next month.

Argument Over Senior Citizen Seat Escalates

According to the police complaint, Pawan and his mother were returning to their home in Yamuna Vihar after visiting Deepak in Gurugram. They were seated in the section designated for senior citizens when Sanjay Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer, and his son, Sidharth Singh, reportedly boarded the train at Mandi House Metro station.

An argument allegedly broke out over the seats. According to the complaint filed by Pawan's mother, the two men asked them to vacate the seats. Pawan reportedly agreed to get up but objected to the manner in which they were addressed.

The disagreement allegedly escalated after Pawan made a remark about the exchange. His mother alleged that Sanjay grabbed him by the collar and slapped him, while Sidharth punched him in the chest.

Durga Devi also alleged that when she tried to intervene, one of the men stopped her from helping her son. The precise sequence of events remains subject to the police investigation.

Pawan Collapses at Supreme Court Metro Station

The confrontation reportedly continued until the train reached Supreme Court Metro station. According to the police account, Pawan collapsed and lost consciousness.

Metro staff arranged for him to be taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police received information about a person lying unconscious on the station platform at around 5:47 pm.

Pawan's mother later informed his younger brother about the incident. Deepak said he rushed to the hospital after receiving the call but learnt that his elder brother had died before he arrived.

The family has been struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Family Loses Its Sole Breadwinner

Pawan worked as a clerk at a private firm and was reportedly the primary financial support for his family. He is survived by his wife and two children. His son, aged 19, is in the first year of college, while his 15-year-old daughter is studying in Class 10. Deepak said the family had been planning to celebrate Pawan's 49th birthday on November 2. Those plans have now been replaced by grief, with the family facing both emotional distress and uncertainty about the future. Pawan had taken on significant family responsibilities following his father's death, according to his brother.

Retired IAS Officer and Son Arrested

Police registered a case on October 9 following a complaint by Durga Devi. The case was filed under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 3(5), which deals with acts carried out with common intention.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh, 65, and his son Sidharth Singh, 36, who are residents of Noida, according to reports. Police said both men were arrested after evidence gathered during the investigation pointed to their alleged involvement. They were subsequently remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, according to the reports. The investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances that led to the altercation and Pawan's death.

The incident has drawn attention to the consequences of confrontations in crowded public transport systems. A disagreement over seating allegedly escalated into a fatal encounter, leaving a family without its primary breadwinner.

The case also highlights the importance of handling disputes calmly, particularly in shared public spaces where tensions can quickly escalate. Police are continuing their investigation, and the allegations against the two arrested men will be examined through the legal process.