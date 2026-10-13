Speeding Car Hits Biker In Tamil Nadu's Kadaianallur, Man Flung Into Air In Fatal Crash
A life was lost due to carelessness while attempting to cross a road in Tenkasi district. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Kadaianallur.
According to reports, a person attempting to cross the road on a bike was struck by a car speeding by. The impact was so severe that he was flung several feet into the air. He died on the spot.
Witnesses said the car driver did not apply the brakes immediately. Instead, the vehicle dragged the bike for some distance before finally coming to a halt.
Target Fixation chasing the target that we are trying to avoid hitting!!Biker fault and car driver could avoid it by braking straight!! DriveSmart️ (@DriveSmart_IN) October 13, 2026
Despite efforts to revive the biker, he could not be saved and passed away at the scene.
The incident highlights the dangers of speeding and the importance of caution at road crossings. Further investigation is underway.
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