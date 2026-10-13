Explosion Near Northern Israel Border Kills One, Wounds Dozens
(MENAFN) One Israeli was killed and 24 others were injured on Monday when suspected unexploded ordnance detonated near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. The Israeli military said an initial investigation suggested the blast involved a Hezbollah cluster munition.
Israeli police reported that the explosion killed a 15-year-old teenager and injured approximately 24 people, some of whom sustained serious or moderate injuries.
According to police, an initial examination by security officials at the scene indicated that a student had found an object suspected of being unexploded ordnance and placed it inside a bag before it detonated near a roadway.
The Israeli military said its preliminary findings suggested that “the explosion was likely caused by an unexploded cluster munition belonging to Hezbollah.”
The army added that investigations were ongoing, while troops continued search operations and other activities in the surrounding area.
Reports indicated that one of the hikers injured in the explosion during an annual school excursion later died, citing Israel’s MDA emergency service.
The emergency service had earlier reported that one individual was in critical condition, while two others had sustained serious injuries.
The explosion occurred in the Ramim Ridge area along the Lebanese border and involved an organized hiking group from a middle school, according to reports.
Israeli police reported that the explosion killed a 15-year-old teenager and injured approximately 24 people, some of whom sustained serious or moderate injuries.
According to police, an initial examination by security officials at the scene indicated that a student had found an object suspected of being unexploded ordnance and placed it inside a bag before it detonated near a roadway.
The Israeli military said its preliminary findings suggested that “the explosion was likely caused by an unexploded cluster munition belonging to Hezbollah.”
The army added that investigations were ongoing, while troops continued search operations and other activities in the surrounding area.
Reports indicated that one of the hikers injured in the explosion during an annual school excursion later died, citing Israel’s MDA emergency service.
The emergency service had earlier reported that one individual was in critical condition, while two others had sustained serious injuries.
The explosion occurred in the Ramim Ridge area along the Lebanese border and involved an organized hiking group from a middle school, according to reports.
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