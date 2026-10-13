Morocco’s PAM Seals 207-Seat Majority With 3 Allied Parties
(MENAFN) Morocco’s election-winning Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) has locked in a governing majority of 207 parliamentary seats after teaming up with three other parties, a joint statement said on Monday.
The alliance brings together PAM, the Istiqlal Party, the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP) and the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS), the statement said after a second round of talks in Rabat.
The four parties command 207 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, comfortably clearing the 198 needed to govern. PAM holds 97 seats, Istiqlal 65, the USFP 26 and the PPS 19.
The partners said they would put forward candidates for ministerial posts and prepare a government program as quickly as possible.
King Mohammed VI had tasked PAM leader Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri with forming a government on Sept. 29, days after her party finished first in the Sept. 23 parliamentary elections.
The National Rally of Independents (RNI), which headed the outgoing government and placed second with 66 seats, is not part of the new coalition.
The alliance brings together PAM, the Istiqlal Party, the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP) and the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS), the statement said after a second round of talks in Rabat.
The four parties command 207 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, comfortably clearing the 198 needed to govern. PAM holds 97 seats, Istiqlal 65, the USFP 26 and the PPS 19.
The partners said they would put forward candidates for ministerial posts and prepare a government program as quickly as possible.
King Mohammed VI had tasked PAM leader Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri with forming a government on Sept. 29, days after her party finished first in the Sept. 23 parliamentary elections.
The National Rally of Independents (RNI), which headed the outgoing government and placed second with 66 seats, is not part of the new coalition.
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