Microsoft Warns of Gaps in AI Safety Rules, Calls for Stronger Safeguards
(MENAFN) Microsoft President Brad Smith has warned that artificial intelligence faces fewer safety requirements than ordinary household products, urging governments to introduce stricter protections, including emergency shutdown systems and compulsory reporting of dangerous incidents.
"Right now, your washing machine is subject to more safety rules than AI. Every carton of milk that you see in the grocery store is subject to safety rules and inspection," Smith told the BBC's Big Boss Interview podcast, released Sunday.
Describing AI as both a "tool and a weapon," Smith argued that technology companies should establish emergency controls, commonly referred to as "kill switches," allowing AI systems to be paused or slowed if they operate beyond human control.
He also advocated legislation requiring companies to disclose incidents involving AI systems that exhibit dangerous behavior and inform individuals affected by such events.
In addition, Smith called for independent government assessments of emerging AI technologies to identify and evaluate potential safety risks.
"We know how to do this for other products," Smith said. "We should build on that knowledge and think about how to apply it to AI."
His comments come as policymakers and industry leaders debate whether the development and deployment of advanced AI systems should be restricted until more robust safeguards are introduced.
"When you look at AI agents that have escaped human control, when you look at models that are so powerful that they're putting the world's cybersecurity at risk. I would say: The moment has arrived," Smith said.
"Right now, your washing machine is subject to more safety rules than AI. Every carton of milk that you see in the grocery store is subject to safety rules and inspection," Smith told the BBC's Big Boss Interview podcast, released Sunday.
Describing AI as both a "tool and a weapon," Smith argued that technology companies should establish emergency controls, commonly referred to as "kill switches," allowing AI systems to be paused or slowed if they operate beyond human control.
He also advocated legislation requiring companies to disclose incidents involving AI systems that exhibit dangerous behavior and inform individuals affected by such events.
In addition, Smith called for independent government assessments of emerging AI technologies to identify and evaluate potential safety risks.
"We know how to do this for other products," Smith said. "We should build on that knowledge and think about how to apply it to AI."
His comments come as policymakers and industry leaders debate whether the development and deployment of advanced AI systems should be restricted until more robust safeguards are introduced.
"When you look at AI agents that have escaped human control, when you look at models that are so powerful that they're putting the world's cybersecurity at risk. I would say: The moment has arrived," Smith said.
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