EU Seeks to Replace Key US Military Capabilities—Defense Commissioner
(MENAFN) The European Union must build its own strategic military capabilities to replace critical assets currently supplied by the United States, particularly if Washington redirects resources toward the Indo-Pacific, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said Monday.
Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum 2026, Kubilius emphasized the need for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defense and strengthen its ability to deter potential threats across multiple fronts.
"If Americans really, because of that development, will shift their resources into the Indo-Pacific, we need to be ready to replace what we call strategic enablers, what Americans now are providing to Europe," he said.
He singled out space-based capabilities as a priority for strengthening Europe's strategic independence, pointing to the development of the EU's IRIS² secure satellite communications network.
Kubilius said the bloc aims to launch the system's initial operations in 2029. He described IRIS² as a European counterpart to Starlink, designed to deliver secure satellite communications through advanced technologies, including quantum technology.
However, he acknowledged that Europe still faces considerable obstacles in independently developing and deploying such systems, particularly when it comes to launch vehicles.
"Our big challenge really is also to have capabilities to build those systems using our launching systems, because that is where we are quite heavily behind," he said, identifying the expansion of Europe's launch capabilities as a key priority.
Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum 2026, Kubilius emphasized the need for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defense and strengthen its ability to deter potential threats across multiple fronts.
"If Americans really, because of that development, will shift their resources into the Indo-Pacific, we need to be ready to replace what we call strategic enablers, what Americans now are providing to Europe," he said.
He singled out space-based capabilities as a priority for strengthening Europe's strategic independence, pointing to the development of the EU's IRIS² secure satellite communications network.
Kubilius said the bloc aims to launch the system's initial operations in 2029. He described IRIS² as a European counterpart to Starlink, designed to deliver secure satellite communications through advanced technologies, including quantum technology.
However, he acknowledged that Europe still faces considerable obstacles in independently developing and deploying such systems, particularly when it comes to launch vehicles.
"Our big challenge really is also to have capabilities to build those systems using our launching systems, because that is where we are quite heavily behind," he said, identifying the expansion of Europe's launch capabilities as a key priority.
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