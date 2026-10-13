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6.1 Quake Hits Panama Days After 7.7 Tremor Hurt 30

6.1 Quake Hits Panama Days After 7.7 Tremor Hurt 30


Date: 2026-10-13 03:51:21

(MENAFN) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake shook Panama on Monday, jolting the Central American nation again just days after a far more powerful tremor struck the country.

The epicenter was located 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the town of Rio Grande, roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the capital, Panama City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Preliminary assessments by the country’s civil protection agency found that the earthquake caused no casualties and no property damage, offering early relief to residents.

Monday’s quake follows a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Panama on Oct. 9, which left 30 people injured and hundreds of others homeless.

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