Merz Opposes US-Russia Diesel Deal, Rejects Easing Pressure on Moscow
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the US administration’s diesel export agreement with Russia on Monday, ruling out European support for any arrangement that would reduce pressure on Moscow.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Merz said Germany and its European partners would not accept the move and would continue supporting Ukraine.
“We take note of the agreement between the United States and Russia on the export of diesel,” he said. “For Germany and for Europe, such a decision is out of the question. Russia will only negotiate seriously under pressure, and that is why we are sticking to our Russia sanctions.”
Merz also denounced Russia’s latest military operations, arguing that Western governments should impose tougher penalties following attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure.
He maintained that Moscow had shown little willingness to respond constructively to recent proposals and would only engage in meaningful negotiations if confronted with substantial pressure.
“You can see this in the proposal for an energy ceasefire made by President Trump over the weekend,” Merz said. “Russia has since responded to that proposal — specifically, with massive attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure.”
The German chancellor said European governments were consulting with the Trump administration about the latest developments and the “right strategy” for dealing with Russia.
“We continue to seek a common path toward helping to bring this war to an end,” Merz said. “There are certainly differing views on some issues,” he added, without elaborating on the points of disagreement.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Merz said Germany and its European partners would not accept the move and would continue supporting Ukraine.
“We take note of the agreement between the United States and Russia on the export of diesel,” he said. “For Germany and for Europe, such a decision is out of the question. Russia will only negotiate seriously under pressure, and that is why we are sticking to our Russia sanctions.”
Merz also denounced Russia’s latest military operations, arguing that Western governments should impose tougher penalties following attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure.
He maintained that Moscow had shown little willingness to respond constructively to recent proposals and would only engage in meaningful negotiations if confronted with substantial pressure.
“You can see this in the proposal for an energy ceasefire made by President Trump over the weekend,” Merz said. “Russia has since responded to that proposal — specifically, with massive attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure.”
The German chancellor said European governments were consulting with the Trump administration about the latest developments and the “right strategy” for dealing with Russia.
“We continue to seek a common path toward helping to bring this war to an end,” Merz said. “There are certainly differing views on some issues,” he added, without elaborating on the points of disagreement.
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