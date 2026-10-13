Germany Faces Diplomatic Fallout Over Gaza Policy
(MENAFN) Germany’s stance on Israel’s war in Gaza is eroding its reputation as a champion of human rights and diminishing its diplomatic standing, according to a former ambassador and a foreign policy specialist.
They argue that Berlin’s backing of the Netanyahu government has prompted questions about its commitment to international law, potentially affecting its position at the United Nations and its relationships with EU partners and countries worldwide.
Martin Kobler, a former German ambassador, described Germany’s failure to secure a seat on the UN Security Council in June as “a major foreign policy disaster,” according to remarks reported Monday.
On June 3, the UN General Assembly elected the council’s non-permanent members for the 2027–2028 term. In the competition for two seats allocated to Western European and other states, Portugal secured 134 votes, followed by Austria with 131, while Germany received 104 votes and finished third.
Diplomats said the outcome marked the first time Germany had failed in its bid to obtain a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.
The German government attributed the defeat to a late-starting campaign and alleged that Russia had lobbied against its candidacy.
Kobler rejected that explanation as the primary reason, arguing that some countries withheld their support because they perceived inconsistencies in Germany’s approach to Israel.
They argue that Berlin’s backing of the Netanyahu government has prompted questions about its commitment to international law, potentially affecting its position at the United Nations and its relationships with EU partners and countries worldwide.
Martin Kobler, a former German ambassador, described Germany’s failure to secure a seat on the UN Security Council in June as “a major foreign policy disaster,” according to remarks reported Monday.
On June 3, the UN General Assembly elected the council’s non-permanent members for the 2027–2028 term. In the competition for two seats allocated to Western European and other states, Portugal secured 134 votes, followed by Austria with 131, while Germany received 104 votes and finished third.
Diplomats said the outcome marked the first time Germany had failed in its bid to obtain a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.
The German government attributed the defeat to a late-starting campaign and alleged that Russia had lobbied against its candidacy.
Kobler rejected that explanation as the primary reason, arguing that some countries withheld their support because they perceived inconsistencies in Germany’s approach to Israel.
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