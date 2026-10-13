PKK/KCK Group Clears Four Shelters in Northern Iraq as Process Advances
(MENAFN) The PKK/KCK group evacuated four shelters in the Metina region of northern Iraq on October 8 as part of an ongoing initiative aimed at ending its activities, Turkish security sources said Monday.
The four shelters, named Hebat, Yajk, Sabri and Sason, are situated in the Bazi area of Metina, according to the sources.
The evacuation forms part of efforts under the “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” initiative to clear shelters viewed as potential sources of renewed conflict and threats to Türkiye's security.
The sources said the development demonstrated continued progress in the process, emphasizing that the initiative seeks to promote regional stability and strengthen solidarity between Turkish and Kurdish communities.
Once the PKK/KCK ends its activities across all areas, members returning to Türkiye under potential legal arrangements are expected to undergo social reintegration.
Plans also include integrated programs covering sectors such as education and the economy to help former members reintegrate into society.
According to the sources, the broader initiative aims to establish lasting domestic peace in Türkiye and ensure that all segments of society can coexist in an environment of peace and security.
They added that the measures being implemented are designed to enhance regional stability and strengthen social cohesion.
The four shelters, named Hebat, Yajk, Sabri and Sason, are situated in the Bazi area of Metina, according to the sources.
The evacuation forms part of efforts under the “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” initiative to clear shelters viewed as potential sources of renewed conflict and threats to Türkiye's security.
The sources said the development demonstrated continued progress in the process, emphasizing that the initiative seeks to promote regional stability and strengthen solidarity between Turkish and Kurdish communities.
Once the PKK/KCK ends its activities across all areas, members returning to Türkiye under potential legal arrangements are expected to undergo social reintegration.
Plans also include integrated programs covering sectors such as education and the economy to help former members reintegrate into society.
According to the sources, the broader initiative aims to establish lasting domestic peace in Türkiye and ensure that all segments of society can coexist in an environment of peace and security.
They added that the measures being implemented are designed to enhance regional stability and strengthen social cohesion.
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