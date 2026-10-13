Rubio, Colombia’s New Leader Vow Stronger Ties in 15-Min Call
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call on Monday with Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella “to reaffirm the reinvigorated US-Colombia partnership,” the State Department said.
“The Secretary welcomed Colombia’s efforts in advancing shared priorities and its continued contributions to a safe, secure and prosperous hemisphere,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a readout.
The conversation ran longer than 15 minutes, according to Colombia’s presidential press office. The two leaders reviewed the situation inside Colombia, recent national developments and regional security concerns.
The press office said the call also covered security, regional stability and ways to strengthen mechanisms for bilateral cooperation. It added:
“The importance of direct and uninterrupted communication with Washington was emphasized. It was affirmed that the Colombian government is determined to deepen relations with the United States on the basis of trust, mutual respect and shared interests.”
“The Secretary welcomed Colombia’s efforts in advancing shared priorities and its continued contributions to a safe, secure and prosperous hemisphere,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a readout.
The conversation ran longer than 15 minutes, according to Colombia’s presidential press office. The two leaders reviewed the situation inside Colombia, recent national developments and regional security concerns.
The press office said the call also covered security, regional stability and ways to strengthen mechanisms for bilateral cooperation. It added:
“The importance of direct and uninterrupted communication with Washington was emphasized. It was affirmed that the Colombian government is determined to deepen relations with the United States on the basis of trust, mutual respect and shared interests.”
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