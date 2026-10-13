Uzbekneftgaz Reports High-Pressure Gas Flow From New Ustyurt Well

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has obtained an industrial-scale natural gas flow from a new well in the Ustyurt region, with estimated daily production reaching 400,000 to 500,000 cubic meters.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekneftgaz.

The well, No. 19, is located at the West Lower Surgil field in the Muynak district of Karakalpakstan. Drilling operations were completed by Uzneftgaz Drilling Works LLC despite challenging geological conditions.

Testing conducted by Uzbekgeofizika LLC confirmed a high-pressure natural gas flow from promising geological formations at depths of 4,588 to 4,708 meters, according to the report.

The reported daily flow of up to 500,000 cubic meters represents a potentially significant addition to Uzbekistan's domestic gas production capacity. However, the figure reflects the well's reported test results and should not be interpreted as a confirmed long-term production rate.

Work is underway to prepare the infrastructure needed to deliver the gas to consumers. The activities include installing process equipment at surface industrial facilities and constructing gas transmission pipelines and distribution networks.

Final hydrodynamic studies are also being conducted before the well is commissioned. These assessments are important for evaluating the reservoir's production characteristics and determining how the well can operate under sustained production conditions.

The development comes as Uzbekistan continues exploration and drilling efforts in the Ustyurt region, an area with significant potential for hydrocarbon production. Accessing deeper geological formations requires specialized drilling technology and detailed reservoir assessments, particularly under complex geological conditions.

If the well enters commercial operation at rates close to those reported during testing, it could contribute to domestic gas supplies and support the use of existing industrial infrastructure. The final contribution will depend on the results of pre-commissioning studies, infrastructure readiness and the well's performance during sustained production.

The project also highlights the importance of continued geological exploration and investment in gas transportation infrastructure to bring newly discovered or developed resources to consumers.