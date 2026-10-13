President Ilham Aliyev And President Of Laos Make Press Statements
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith deliver press statements on October 13, Trend 's correspondent reports.
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