Political Ties Between Azerbaijan And Laos Successfully Develop - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Political ties between Azerbaijan and Laos are successfully developing, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Trend 's correspondent reports.
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