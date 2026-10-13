Honeywell To Support Bahrain's 1.7-Million-Ton Aromatics Complex

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Honeywell Technologies has been selected by Bahrain's Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) to provide technology licensing and engineering services for a new aromatics complex, the company announced on October 12.

The facility will be built at GPIC's existing industrial complex in Sitra, Bahrain, and is expected to produce around 1.2 million metric tons of paraxylene and 500,000 metric tons of benzene annually.

The project will use Honeywell Technologies UOP's established process technologies, including Naphtha Hydrotreating, CCR PlatformingTM and LDPX Aromatics Complex, to produce key petrochemical feedstocks used in plastics, polyester fibers and packaging materials.

Under the agreement, Honeywell Technologies UOP will provide technology licensing, engineering and related services, as well as catalysts, adsorbents and equipment.

“By collaborating with Honeywell Technologies UOP on this new aromatics complex, we are investing in world-class technologies that will strengthen our production capabilities, support long-term industrial growth and enable us to meet evolving market demand for essential petrochemical products,” GPIC Chief Executive Officer Yasser A. Rahim Alabbasi said.

Mohamed Sami, Honeywell Technologies' general manager for process technology in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said GPIC's selection reflected confidence in the company's technologies and project execution capabilities.

The project is expected to facilitate the efficient production of high-value petrochemicals while strengthening Bahrain's industrial base, he added.

Honeywell Technologies and GPIC have an established business relationship, having previously cooperated on pressure swing adsorption technology, adsorbents and process automation solutions at GPIC's ammonia and methanol facilities.

The new aromatics complex builds on this cooperation and supports GPIC's long-term development plans.