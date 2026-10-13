Byetruck Study Reveals How America's Aging Commercial Trucks Reach Retirement

A closer look at how long commercial trucks stay on the road and what happens when they retire.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ByeTruck has released a new U.S. Commercial Truck Retirement & Scrappage Study, bringing together federal, academic, and industry data to show how long commercial trucks stay on the road, what drives retirement decisions, and what happens when they finally leave service.Key Findings from the Study●About 14.9 million medium- and heavy-duty trucks were registered in the U.S. in 2023, including about 3.3 million combination (tractor-trailer) trucks, according to FHWA Highway Statistics.●Heavy-duty trucks can remain in service for 15 to 30 years or longer, often passing through several owners and progressively lighter-duty uses before final retirement.●Class 7-8 heavy-truck petroleum use grew from about 598,000 barrels per day in 1970 to about 2.4 million barrels per day in 2019, roughly a fourfold increase that reflects the long-term growth of trucking activity and the future retirement pipeline.●Truck retirement does not always mean scrappage. Vehicles may instead be exported or left idle and unregistered. Research on U.S. passenger vehicles cited in the study estimates that used-vehicle exports account for about 5% of measured fleet exits, and comparable figures for commercial trucks are not published.●Scrappage responds to market conditions. Strong used-vehicle values can delay retirement, while falling values, rising repair costs, regulation, and replacement economics can push older equipment out of service sooner.●There is no single official annual statistic for commercial trucks scrapped in the U.S. Analysts instead estimate retirements using registration data, new vehicle sales, survival curves, and trade data.One of the study's central conclusions is that commercial truck retirement is a process rather than a single event. A truck may leave its first owner, enter the used market, move into regional or local work, and remain in service for years before it is finally dismantled, exported, or taken off the road.The research also shows why the timing of retirement matters. Economic downturns and expensive replacements can keep older vehicles in service longer, while emissions rules and replacement incentive programs can accelerate retirement. For truck owners and fleet managers, used-truck values, repair costs, and replacement costs all play a role in determining when selling or scrapping a vehicle makes the most financial sense.About ByeTruckByeTruck is a nationwide commercial truck buying company that purchases used, aging, damaged, unwanted, and idle semi-trucks and commercial vehicles. The company works with individual owners and fleets, from single rigs to multiple vehicles, and offers free removal and payment on the spot for qualifying vehicles.Contact Information3660 Wilshire Blvd, Unit 410, Los Angeles, CA 90010Phone: (213) 573-0769Email:...

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ByeTruck Study Reveals How America's Aging Commercial Trucks Reach Retirement News Provided By Lexigate October 13, 2026, 07:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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