FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Naveen Samala, podcast host and creator of The Guiding Voice, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on consistency, resilience, continuous learning, and building a life driven by purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing influential figures and the lessons behind their personal and professional journeys. Hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, the show features stories of achievement and lasting impact, which can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, Samala will explore how consistent effort and lifelong learning can support personal growth and meaningful achievement. He will also discuss how adversity can build resilience and how learning from diverse perspectives can expand possibilities.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on pursuing long-term goals, developing confidence, and creating a positive impact through purposeful action.Naveen's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Naveen Samala to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 13, 2026, 07:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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