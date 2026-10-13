Respect Major Hindu Festivals, Consider Students' Sentiments: BJP Urges Karnataka Govt, Schools And Colleges

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Tuesday said there should be no negligence in respecting major Hindu festivals and Karnataka's cultural heritage, urging the state government and educational institutions to consider such sensitive issues while preparing academic schedules.

Reacting to the controversy over examinations being conducted during the Dasara festival at a private college in Mangaluru, Vijayendra said the dissatisfaction expressed by students must be taken seriously.

In a statement, he said respecting the state's culture, traditions and religious practices was everyone's responsibility. At a time when the state government itself was celebrating Dasara as the state festival, educational institutions should demonstrate sensitivity towards students' sentiments and give them due consideration, he said.

Vijayendra said examination schedules should have been prepared in advance by taking major festivals such as Dasara into account, while ensuring that academic discipline and students' future were not affected.

He also questioned the decision to accommodate the festivals of one community while conducting examinations during Dasara, stating that such an approach was unacceptable.

The BJP leader said it was the administration's responsibility to respond promptly and appropriately to students' legitimate demands. Ignoring their concerns and anxieties was not right, he added.

Vijayendra also expressed concern over allegations regarding police conduct during the students' protest. He urged the state government to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations and take action against those found guilty.

He further called on the state government and educational institutions to consider such sensitive matters in advance and create an environment in which students could fulfil their academic responsibilities while also participating in cultural and religious celebrations.

It can be recalled that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and students staged a protest in front of a college in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Monday, opposing the conduct of semester examinations during the ongoing Dasara festival holidays. The protesting students boycotted the examinations, blocked the college's main gate and prevented police vehicles from moving, following which police detained several ABVP activists and students.

The protest was held against the college management's decision to hold semester examinations from October 12 to 28 despite objections from students. The protesters demanded that the examinations be postponed to allow students to participate in the Dasara festivities and spend time with their families.

The College, located in Bendurwell, Mangaluru, had reportedly been informed about the students' objections before the examinations began. The students said they had submitted a memorandum to the management requesting that the examination schedule be changed. However, they alleged that the management had not responded to their demands.

A section of students boycotted the examinations and staged a sit-in at the college's main gate. The ABVP extended its support to the agitation, and a memorandum was also submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru district, seeking intervention in the matter.

Several girl students expressed their disappointment over the examination schedule, stating that Dasara was an important festival in Mangaluru and that they wanted an opportunity to participate in the celebrations.

"Dasara in Karnataka is a big festival, and we want to be part of it. The college can continue regular classes during this period; we have no objection to that. Being Hindus, we want to visit temples, participate in the festivities and spend time with our families. Don't we have any feelings?," a protesting student asked.