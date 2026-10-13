Durga Puja 2026: 7 Bengali Restaurants In Mumbai To Savour Authentic Flavours

Durga Puja 2026 is here, Mumbai is set to offer a culinary journey through authentic Bengali cuisine. This guide highlights top Bengali restaurants across the city, fine-dine establishments like Oh! Calcutta to popular spots like Bhojohori Manna.

Durga Puja 2026 approaches. Mumbai prepares for a vibrant celebration. Think beyond pandals and festivities - the city's Bengali restaurants promise a food feast. They offer authentic flavours, a direct trip to Kolkata. Traditional thalis, classic delicacies. Expect memorable meals during the festive season.

Durga Puja means community feasts. It means rich, traditional Bengali dishes. Bengalis and food lovers eagerly await this time. They find specialties usually hard to get. The occasion allows indulgence in rare culinary delights.

Oh! Calcutta, a fine-dining veteran, delivers authentic Bengali cuisine. Think Smoked Hilsa. Or Classic Railway Mutton Curry. Multiple Mumbai outlets make it a go-to for elegant Durga Puja dining.

Bhojohori Manna. Mumbai knows this name for traditional, homestyle Bengali fare. It often sets up stalls during Durga Puja festivals. Expect classic, nostalgic dishes.

The Calcutta Club is one of Mumbai's oldest Bengali restaurants. They offer a wide range of authentic cuisine. Interiors evoke old Kolkata, creating a warm, homely atmosphere. Many love it.

Bijoli Grill came from Kolkata. Now, it is Mumbai's go-to for traditional Bengali food. Their menu serves favorites like Beguni (batter-fried eggplant) and Dhokar Dalna. Plus other festive treats.

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen sits in BKC. This fine-dining spot serves dishes inspired by the Grand Trunk Road. Recommend it for big family Durga Puja lunches. They blend authentic Bengali with North Indian culinary traditions.

Want Kolkata street food? Or a classic Bengali dinner? Streets of Calcutta in Oshiwara is your option. This restaurant serves Khichuri and Hilsa Fish Finger. They often stay open late for post-pandal hopping meals.

Mustard. This fine-dine spot, straight from Goa, fuses Bengali and French cuisines. Sophisticated ambiance, jazz music, warm lighting-ideal for special Puja celebrations.

Durga Puja 2026 arrives. These restaurants offer places to experience Bengal's rich culinary heritage. Right here in Mumbai. Don't miss out.