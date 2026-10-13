Nepal Flash Floods Leave More Than Hundred Foreign Trekkers Stranded
(MENAFN) More than 100 international trekkers were trapped in Nepal’s mountainous Gorkha district after flash floods destroyed bridges and damaged hiking trails over the weekend, according to reports citing local authorities on Monday.
Five residents, including two women, remain unaccounted for after a landslide between Lokpa and Chumling obstructed the Budhi Gandaki River, causing flooding in downstream areas.
Md Shahadat Hossain, a Bangladeshi trekker stranded in Jagat village, said nine Bangladeshi nationals were waiting for a possible helicopter evacuation.
“We have been stranded in Jagat since yesterday. A flash flood came down from above the village and flowed through its lower part,” he said.
“We are safe, but there has been no electricity since yesterday, communication with the outside world has been disrupted, and food supplies are gradually running short,” Shahadat added.
He estimated that more than 200 trekkers, including Nepali nationals, were taking shelter safely in the village.
Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported that the flooding destroyed multiple bridges and damaged homes, two telephone towers and 50 electricity poles.
The authority also confirmed that 437 security personnel had been deployed to support response efforts, while four army helicopters were carrying out rescue operations.
Five residents, including two women, remain unaccounted for after a landslide between Lokpa and Chumling obstructed the Budhi Gandaki River, causing flooding in downstream areas.
Md Shahadat Hossain, a Bangladeshi trekker stranded in Jagat village, said nine Bangladeshi nationals were waiting for a possible helicopter evacuation.
“We have been stranded in Jagat since yesterday. A flash flood came down from above the village and flowed through its lower part,” he said.
“We are safe, but there has been no electricity since yesterday, communication with the outside world has been disrupted, and food supplies are gradually running short,” Shahadat added.
He estimated that more than 200 trekkers, including Nepali nationals, were taking shelter safely in the village.
Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported that the flooding destroyed multiple bridges and damaged homes, two telephone towers and 50 electricity poles.
The authority also confirmed that 437 security personnel had been deployed to support response efforts, while four army helicopters were carrying out rescue operations.
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