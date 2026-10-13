Israeli Fire Kills Five Palestinians in Gaza as Death Toll Continues to Rise
(MENAFN) Israeli military fire killed five more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since Israel launched its war in October 2023 to 74,382, the Health Ministry said Monday.
In its daily casualty update, the ministry reported three newly recorded deaths and two people who succumbed to injuries sustained earlier. Another 18 Palestinians were wounded in attacks during the same period, pushing the overall number of injured to 175,416.
Although a ceasefire has been in place since October 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have continued across the enclave on a daily basis. According to the ministry, these attacks have killed 1,493 Palestinians and wounded an additional 5,299 since the truce began.
The war has also devastated Gaza's infrastructure, damaging or destroying approximately 90% of its civilian facilities. An international assessment has estimated that recovery and reconstruction efforts will require around $71.4 billion.
In its daily casualty update, the ministry reported three newly recorded deaths and two people who succumbed to injuries sustained earlier. Another 18 Palestinians were wounded in attacks during the same period, pushing the overall number of injured to 175,416.
Although a ceasefire has been in place since October 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have continued across the enclave on a daily basis. According to the ministry, these attacks have killed 1,493 Palestinians and wounded an additional 5,299 since the truce began.
The war has also devastated Gaza's infrastructure, damaging or destroying approximately 90% of its civilian facilities. An international assessment has estimated that recovery and reconstruction efforts will require around $71.4 billion.
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