6.1 Quake Rattles Panama; No Casualties Reported So Far
(MENAFN) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Panama on Monday, jolting the Central American nation days after a far stronger quake displaced hundreds of people.
The epicenter lay 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the town of Rio Grande, roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the capital, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
Preliminary assessments by the country’s civil protection agency found no casualties and no property damage.
The temblor follows a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Oct. 9 that injured 30 people and left hundreds homeless.
The epicenter lay 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the town of Rio Grande, roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the capital, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
Preliminary assessments by the country’s civil protection agency found no casualties and no property damage.
The temblor follows a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Oct. 9 that injured 30 people and left hundreds homeless.
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