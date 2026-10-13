Zelenskyy Says Russia Hits Power Plant After Trump Announces Energy Truce
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russian forces attacked a power plant in Kharkiv shortly after US President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv.
Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Zelenskyy said Ukraine backed the initiative but had not received any evidence confirming Russia's acceptance of the proposal.
“This energy ceasefire can work, and it can become a major step toward ending the war,” he said, noting that Kyiv was waiting for further information about talks between Washington and Moscow.
Trump announced Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure with immediate effect, but offered no additional details. The Kremlin had not confirmed the arrangement as of Monday. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said communications between the parties were ongoing and that Moscow would disclose any developments.
“We are ready to respect an energy ceasefire if Russia is ready to do the same,” Zelenskyy said Monday.
The Ukrainian leader also warned that Kyiv would retaliate if Russian strikes persisted.
“If Russia wants us to stop our long-range strikes against its oil refineries and oil exports, then Russia must stop its strikes against our energy system and critical infrastructure, and stop killing our people,” he said.
Zelenskyy called on Washington to apply pressure on Moscow to ensure it complies with the proposed truce.
“We need American pressure on Russia, not sanctions relief, not concessions, but real pressure, so that we can achieve at least what the American president posted about yesterday – an energy ceasefire,” he said.
Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Zelenskyy said Ukraine backed the initiative but had not received any evidence confirming Russia's acceptance of the proposal.
“This energy ceasefire can work, and it can become a major step toward ending the war,” he said, noting that Kyiv was waiting for further information about talks between Washington and Moscow.
Trump announced Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure with immediate effect, but offered no additional details. The Kremlin had not confirmed the arrangement as of Monday. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said communications between the parties were ongoing and that Moscow would disclose any developments.
“We are ready to respect an energy ceasefire if Russia is ready to do the same,” Zelenskyy said Monday.
The Ukrainian leader also warned that Kyiv would retaliate if Russian strikes persisted.
“If Russia wants us to stop our long-range strikes against its oil refineries and oil exports, then Russia must stop its strikes against our energy system and critical infrastructure, and stop killing our people,” he said.
Zelenskyy called on Washington to apply pressure on Moscow to ensure it complies with the proposed truce.
“We need American pressure on Russia, not sanctions relief, not concessions, but real pressure, so that we can achieve at least what the American president posted about yesterday – an energy ceasefire,” he said.
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