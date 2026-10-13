US Embassy Extends Saudi Arabia Security Alert After Airport Attacks
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia extended its security warning on Monday for a third consecutive day following a series of Houthi attacks on airports across the Kingdom.
The US mission released security alerts on October 10, 11 and 12. Its latest notice reported further attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, along with an attempted strike targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.
The embassy stated that US government personnel stationed in Saudi Arabia must obtain special authorization before using King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as airports in Jeddah and Dammam.
It called on American citizens to exercise “extreme caution” when traveling through major Saudi airports, warning that flights could be canceled, airspace could be closed and other travel interruptions could occur.
The mission recommended that passengers confirm their flight schedules directly with airlines and airport authorities. It also pointed to private vehicles, trains and buses as potential alternatives if air travel becomes unavailable.
Separately, US government employees are barred from traveling within 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the border with Yemen because of security concerns. Special approval is also required for travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, in addition to the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
The embassy urged American citizens to stay vigilant, follow local media coverage and comply with instructions issued by Saudi authorities in the event of an aerial attack.
The US mission released security alerts on October 10, 11 and 12. Its latest notice reported further attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, along with an attempted strike targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.
The embassy stated that US government personnel stationed in Saudi Arabia must obtain special authorization before using King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as airports in Jeddah and Dammam.
It called on American citizens to exercise “extreme caution” when traveling through major Saudi airports, warning that flights could be canceled, airspace could be closed and other travel interruptions could occur.
The mission recommended that passengers confirm their flight schedules directly with airlines and airport authorities. It also pointed to private vehicles, trains and buses as potential alternatives if air travel becomes unavailable.
Separately, US government employees are barred from traveling within 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the border with Yemen because of security concerns. Special approval is also required for travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, in addition to the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
The embassy urged American citizens to stay vigilant, follow local media coverage and comply with instructions issued by Saudi authorities in the event of an aerial attack.
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