Rubio, Colombia’s President Reaffirm “Reinvigorated” US Ties
(MENAFN) Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call Monday with Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella to “to reaffirm the reinvigorated US-Colombia partnership,” according to the State Department.
The call ran longer than 15 minutes, Colombia’s presidential press office said. The two leaders covered the current situation in Colombia, national developments and regional security issues.
State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott described Washington’s stance in a readout. “The Secretary welcomed Colombia’s efforts in advancing shared priorities and its continued contributions to a safe, secure and prosperous hemisphere,” Pigott said.
Bogota’s account said the conversation also centered on security, regional stability and stronger bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
The presidential office added a statement on the tone of the talks. “The importance of direct and uninterrupted communication with Washington was emphasized. It was affirmed that the Colombian government is determined to deepen relations with the United States on the basis of trust, mutual respect and shared interests,” it said.
The call ran longer than 15 minutes, Colombia’s presidential press office said. The two leaders covered the current situation in Colombia, national developments and regional security issues.
State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott described Washington’s stance in a readout. “The Secretary welcomed Colombia’s efforts in advancing shared priorities and its continued contributions to a safe, secure and prosperous hemisphere,” Pigott said.
Bogota’s account said the conversation also centered on security, regional stability and stronger bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
The presidential office added a statement on the tone of the talks. “The importance of direct and uninterrupted communication with Washington was emphasized. It was affirmed that the Colombian government is determined to deepen relations with the United States on the basis of trust, mutual respect and shared interests,” it said.
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