Desalination Technologies Market Size, Forecast, Opportunities, 2034

The global desalination technologies market size was valued at USD 26.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 29.16 billion in 2026 to USD 57.25 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period (2026-2034). The Middle East & Africa dominated the desalination technologies market with a share of 45.9% in 2025.

Desalination technologies are methods used to remove salts and other dissolved minerals from seawater or brackish water to produce fresh water suitable for drinking, industrial use, and agricultural applications. They are tracked under HSN Code 8421 (centrifuges, including centrifugal dryers, and filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for liquids or gases) and SIC Code 3589 (service industry machinery).

The desalination technologies market demand is driven by rising freshwater shortages, high water consumption across industrial and municipal sectors, and the need for reliable water sources in coastal and arid regions. Desalination technology providers are developing energy-efficient systems, improving reverse osmosis processes, and integrating renewable energy sources, contributing to desalination technologies market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 26.80 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 29.16 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 57.25 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 8.80%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa Market Share (2025): 45.9% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 9.2%

By Technology Leading Segment: Reverse Osmosis Market Share (2025): 51.8% By Feedwater Source Fastest-Growing Segment: Seawater CAGR (2026-2034): 9.1% By Capacity Leading Segment: Large Scale Market Share (2025): 51.2% By End Use Fastest-Growing Segment: Industrial CAGR (2026-2034): 9.5%

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Shift toward Membrane-Based Desalination with Lower Energy Requirements

The desalination technologies market analysis shows a shift toward reverse osmosis membranes that remove dissolved salts while reducing energy use. Improved membrane materials and system designs help maintain water output while limiting the electricity required for high-pressure operation. These changes make membrane-based systems more suitable for municipal water plants and industrial facilities.

Integration of Desalination with Data Center Cooling Systems

Desalination technology providers can develop integrated systems that supply freshwater and support cooling operations at coastal data centers. These facilities require reliable cooling water to manage heat from high-density computing equipment, particularly in regions with limited freshwater resources. Combined water-treatment and cooling systems can help data center operators secure a dedicated water source while reducing reliance on municipal supplies.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the desalination technologies market share, given its direct exposure to shortages of specialized membranes, high-pressure pumps, corrosion-resistant materials, energy components, and water-treatment equipment. The market is expected to experience a stair-step Recovery, as equipment procurement, infrastructure installation, and project commissioning may resume in phases as supply constraints ease. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.80%, but supply chain constraints could reduce growth by 1.5 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 7.30%. As supply conditions normalize, the desalination technologies market growth is expected to gradually return to 8.80%.

The desalination technologies market forecasts strategic investment activity directed toward seawater reverse osmosis, energy recovery devices, membrane-based water treatment, and large-scale desalination infrastructure. In 2026, the United States International Development Finance Corporation approved a loan of up to USD 1 billion for Jordan's national water carrier project, which includes a large-scale seawater desalination plant and water conveyance infrastructure.

The adoption of advanced reverse osmosis technologies is growing as water providers seek efficient ways to remove salt and impurities from seawater. Improved membranes and energy recovery systems can help reduce energy use and operating costs. These advancements are making desalination more efficient and supporting market growth.

Need for drought-resistant water supplies is increasing as regions face water shortages and changing rainfall patterns. Desalination provides an alternative source of freshwater by converting seawater or brackish water into usable water. This helps communities and industries reduce dependence on rainfall and traditional freshwater sources, supporting the growth of the desalination technologies market.

Brine Disposal Restrictions and Energy-Intensive Water Recovery Restrain Market Growth

Concentrated brine generated during desalination can harm nearby marine ecosystems if discharged without suitable dilution and management. Limited disposal options and strict environmental requirements can complicate site approvals, restricting the development of desalination plants in sensitive coastal areas.

Desalination technologies require substantial energy to separate dissolved salts from seawater or brackish water, particularly in reverse osmosis systems operating under high pressure. This energy dependence can make water production less economical in regions with expensive electricity or unreliable power infrastructure, limiting project feasibility and expansion.

Brine-Derived Mineral Recovery and Desalination for Floating Infrastructure Create Opportunities for Market Players

Brine-derived mineral recovery provides an opportunity for specialized desalination technology providers to extract valuable materials from concentrated seawater waste. Systems can target minerals such as magnesium and lithium, depending on brine composition and recovery feasibility. Technology companies can combine water treatment with mineral recovery to improve the commercial value of desalination operations.

Desalination for floating infrastructure offers another niche opportunity beyond conventional coastal water plants. Floating production facilities, offshore energy platforms, and remote marine installations require reliable freshwater without access to municipal networks. Technology providers can develop compact desalination systems designed for limited space, variable operating conditions, and integration with onboard power and water systems.

Reverse osmosis accounted for a share of 51.8% in 2025, owing to its widespread use in desalination plants and its ability to remove dissolved salts through membrane filtration.

Membrane distillation is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by its potential to treat high-salinity water using thermal separation, including applications that can utilize low-grade heat.

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Seawater accounted for a share of 72.4% in 2025, reflecting its extensive availability as a feedwater source for large-scale desalination plants in water-stressed coastal regions. Seawater desalination provides an alternative source where freshwater resources are limited.

Brackish water is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, as treatment facilities use moderately saline groundwater and other brackish sources to supplement freshwater supplies. Its lower salt concentration than seawater can also reduce treatment requirements in suitable locations.

Large-scale desalination plants led the capacity segment with a share of 51.2% in 2025, supported by their ability to process substantial volumes of water for municipal networks and other large users.

Small-scale desalination is anticipated to record a growth rate of 9.6% during the forecast period, driven by the need for decentralized water treatment in remote communities, islands, and locations with limited infrastructure.

By end use, municipal applications accounted for a share of 57.6% in 2025, owing to the use of desalinated water in public water supply systems and urban drinking-water networks.

The industrial applications segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, as manufacturing plants, power facilities, and other industrial operations require reliable water sources for processing and operational use.

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The Middle East & Africa market accounted for a dominant share of 40.2% in 2025.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority plans to add 240 million imperial gallons per day of seawater reverse osmosis capacity by 2030, bringing its total desalination capacity to 735 million imperial gallons per day. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is developing the Hassyan desalination plant, with a planned capacity of 180 million imperial gallons per day. The plant uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into freshwater. Its expansion is expected to strengthen the market for seawater desalination, membrane technology, and water treatment in the United Arab Emirates.

Cape Town is planning a permanent seawater desalination plant with a target capacity of 50–70 million liters per day by 2030. The project aims to diversify the city's drinking water sources. Its development could increase investment in seawater desalination systems, membrane filtration, and water treatment technologies across South Africa.

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The Asia Pacific desalination technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

China's National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Natural Resources, and Ministry of Water Resources issued a new action plan targeting more than 4.5 million cubic metres of daily desalination capacity by 2030, including at least 1.5 million cubic metres per day of additional capacity. China's projects in water stressed areas such as Tianjin use reverse osmosis technology to convert seawater into freshwater for industrial and municipal applications.

India's Ministry of Earth Sciences reviewed the National Institute of Ocean Technology's low-temperature thermal desalination plants in Lakshadweep and progress on an ocean-thermal-energy-powered desalination facility in Kavaratti, which uses the temperature difference between surface and deep-sea water to support freshwater production. The Minjur desalination plant in Chennai, which uses seawater reverse osmosis, supplies treated water for urban consumption and demonstrates the role of large-scale desalination in supporting municipal water security.

Japan's desalination technologies market is supported by the Uminonakamichi Nata Sea Water Desalination Center in Fukuoka, which uses reverse osmosis technology to produce up to 50,000 cubic meters of freshwater per day. The facility strengthens the region's municipal water supply and demonstrates demand for large-scale desalination systems that improve water availability and supply reliability.

The North America desalination technologies market is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

the Bureau of Reclamation announced up to USD 5.7 million for desalination research projects focused on reducing treatment costs and advancing technologies toward commercialization. The market is shaped by the Claude“Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant in California, which uses reverse osmosis technology to produce approximately 50 million gallons of drinking water per day. The facility demonstrates the role of large-scale desalination in diversifying municipal water supplies and strengthening drought resilience.

Canada's market benefits pilot projects exploring low energy desalination technologies for drinking water. In Taylor, British Columbia, a demonstration project supported by the National Research Council of Canada evaluated technology designed to reduce dissolved minerals in municipal drinking water. This highlights opportunities for compact, energy-efficient treatment systems in communities with specific water-quality needs.

Europe desalination technologies market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Anglian Water is developing plans for desalination plants in Lincolnshire and Norfolk. The proposed facilities will use reverse osmosis to remove salts from North Sea water. These projects could expand the United Kingdom market for seawater desalination, membrane technology, and water treatment as the region prepares for future water shortages.

Germany's NAWADES research project, led by Fraunhofer IGB, is developing membrane systems that reduce fouling and lower energy use during seawater desalination. The technology aims to reduce maintenance needs and improve operating efficiency. Commercial adoption could strengthen Germany's membrane technology sector and support more efficient water purification systems.

Latin America's desalination technologies market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 9.3%. Brazil is expanding desalination in its semi-arid regions through the Água Doce Program. The program uses desalination systems to treat saline groundwater for rural communities. This creates a continued need for water treatment equipment, reverse osmosis systems, and membrane technologies.

Mexico is advancing the Rosarito desalination plant in Baja California. The project is designed to process more than 2,000 liters of seawater per second and increase water availability for Tijuana, Playas de Rosarito, and Ensenada.

The desalination technologies market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with established water treatment companies, desalination plant developers, and specialized membrane technology providers. Key players such as Veolia, SUEZ, Doosan Enerbility, DuPont, and Toray Industries are estimated to account for approximately 35% of the global desalination technologies market share.

Established players compete mainly through reverse osmosis systems, thermal desalination technologies, and membrane filtration. Regional players in the desalination technologies market ecosystem focus on cost-effective plant designs and localized project support to strengthen their market presence.

Veolia SUEZ Doosan Enerbility DuPont Toray Industries Nitto Denko LG Chem Flowserve Sulzer Pentair Xylem IDE Technologies VA TECH WABAG Aquatech International Metito

August 2026: ACWA Power partnered with Indonesia's PT GARAM to develop a USD 400 million seawater reverse osmosis desalination facility designed to produce 62,500 cubic meters of freshwater daily alongside industrial salt.

July 2026: The Saudi Water Authority announced a manufacturing facility for energy recovery devices in Saudi Arabia, with a planned annual production capacity of 2,000 units to support desalination plant efficiency and local equipment supply.

June 2026: The United States Bureau of Reclamation partnered with water agencies across California, Nevada, and Arizona to evaluate desalination and advanced water purification as options for improving long-term water reliability in the Colorado River Basin.