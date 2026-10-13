Binance To End Crypto Mining Pool Services In November

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance will shut down its cryptocurrency mining pool and several linked mining products on Nov. 10, bringing to an end an operation the exchange has maintained for more than six years. The move affects not only pool participation, but also features designed around automated savings and cloud-style mining.

In an announcement shared this week, Binance said it will discontinue Binance Pool and a set of associated services, including Pool Savings, Cloud Mining, and Transaction Accelerator. The shutdown will also cover related tooling such as mining pool APIs and hashrate notifications.

Binance Pool and linked services are scheduled to end on Nov. 10. Pool endpoints will be disabled after the cutoff, and Binance will stop accepting hashrate submissions and crediting mining shares. Rewards and yields will stop once the affected products are disabled. Users should act before the deadline: Binance advises redirecting computing power and redeeming or unsubscribing from Pool Savings positions. Historical data access ends soon: users have until Nov. 24 to view mining records and payout information.

Key takeawaysWhat Binance is ending and what will stop working

Binance's announcement is explicit about the functional impact on miners and connected applications. After Nov. 10, the exchange said it will disable its mining endpoints and disconnect miners from the pool.

That means Binance will no longer accept hashrate submissions and will not recognize or credit mining shares received after the shutdown cutoff. As a result, Binance stated that affected products will stop generating rewards and yields once the services are turned off.

For participants who have integrated Binance's pool into their workflow-whether through direct mining software or via programmatic access-the change is not just a matter of losing“rewards.” Binance also confirmed the discontinuation of mining pool APIs and hashrate notification capabilities tied to the pool, which could force miners and dashboards to switch to alternative infrastructure.

Deadlines for miners and Pool Savings holders

Binance urged miners to redirect their computing power to alternative mining pools before the Nov. 10 deadline to avoid interruptions to operations. The timing matters: because Binance will disconnect miners and stop processing new shares after the cutoff, any continued hashing directed at Binance Pool after that point would effectively become nonproductive for pool reward purposes.

For users who have active Pool Savings positions, Binance advised redeeming or unsubscribing ahead of the closure. While the company did not elaborate on the precise mechanics of each product's payout behavior in the announcement, it did indicate that the stoppage will affect generation of yields and that users should not wait until after the pool endpoints are disabled.

How rewards, balances, and refunds will be handled

Binance said it will process eligible outstanding items after the shutdown. Specifically, it stated that outstanding rewards, balances, refunds, and settlements will be handled post-closure, subject to the relevant product rules and compliance checks.

For users, the practical takeaway is that even though mining participation ends on Nov. 10, some account-level activity may continue afterward. Binance did not provide additional timing details beyond that post-shutdown processing will occur under its applicable rules.

The company also set a defined window for accessing records: users will have until Nov. 24 to retrieve historical mining records and payout information. After that date, Binance said the pool pages would become permanently inaccessible.

Binance Pool's six-year run and what it signals

Binance Pool was launched in April 2020. According to earlier reporting from Cointelegraph, the pool began by supporting Bitcoin mining and later expanded to other cryptocurrencies-turning the pool into a broader on-ramp for miners looking for multi-coin participation on a major exchange platform.

In its Nov. 10 shutdown notice, Binance attributed the closure to an ongoing review of its products and services, without offering a more specific reason. That lack of detail leaves open questions about whether the decision is primarily operational, strategic, or driven by a shifting regulatory or compliance environment around mining-linked offerings.

What is clear, however, is the direction of travel for users and developers: any workflows dependent on Binance Pool-whether rewards programs, API integrations, or monitoring tools-will need to transition away from Binance endpoints well before mid-November. Those who rely on programmatic data feeds and hashrate notifications may have less flexibility than miners using standard pool protocols, because Binance also confirmed the discontinuation of those support layers.

Next steps for affected users

With the pool ending on Nov. 10 and pool pages disappearing for most users after Nov. 24, participants should review their account status now-especially any Pool Savings positions-and ensure their mining software or integrations are prepared to switch to alternative pools. The key open issue is how long post-shutdown processing (rewards, refunds, and settlements) will take under Binance's product rules, and whether additional guidance will be issued as the cutoff date approaches.

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