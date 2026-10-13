Sustaining Support For Military Veterans

The welfare of military veterans and their dependants remains an integral component of the Kenya Defence Forces' (KDF) commitment to honouring service, preserving military values and ensuring that personnel who have served the nation continue to receive the support and dignity they deserve. Effective coordination of veterans' welfare programmes is essential to addressing their needs, strengthening institutional accountability, and facilitating their reintegration and continued contribution to national development.

On 12 October 2026, the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, received the incoming Chairperson of the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans, Major General (Rtd) William Shume, who paid him a courtesy call at Defence Headquarters. He was accompanied by the Director of Military Veterans, Brigadier Moses Leriari.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Shume was recently appointed to the position, succeeding Ambassador Major General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo, whose term ended on 4 August 2026.

During the engagement, General Kahariri congratulated Maj Gen (Rtd) Shume on his appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership and capacity to advance the interests and welfare of military veterans and their dependants. He underscored the importance of strong institutional collaboration between the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans and the Directorate of Military Veterans (DMV) in ensuring the effective coordination and implementation of veterans' welfare programmes.

The CDF highlighted key priority areas requiring sustained attention, including the registration and sensitisation of military veterans, effective implementation of welfare programmes, and facilitation of benefits for veterans and their dependants. He emphasised that a coordinated approach would enhance access to available support mechanisms, improve service delivery, and ensure that veterans' concerns receive timely and appropriate attention.

On the management of veterans' welfare matters, General Kahariri directed that all issues be channelled through the Directorate of Military Veterans, the Advisory Committee, and the respective Services' welfare offices, in accordance with established procedures. This approach is intended to strengthen institutional coordination, promote accountability, and facilitate the timely resolution of veterans' concerns.

The CDF further underscored the importance of preserving the values associated with military service, urging the officers to sensitise veterans on the need to uphold discipline, integrity, and professionalism. He noted that veterans remain an important national resource whose experience, leadership, and service ethos can continue to contribute positively to national development through established veterans' welfare structures.

The engagement reaffirmed the Kenya Defence Forces' commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration, enhancing the delivery of veterans' welfare services, and safeguarding the dignity and interests of military veterans and their dependents in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

Through sustained coordination between the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans, the Directorate of Military Veterans, and the respective services, the KDF continues to advance a structured and responsive approach to veterans' welfare, recognizing their service to the nation and the importance of ensuring that their needs remain a priority.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.