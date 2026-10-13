Public Service Commission (PSC) On Familiarization Tour Of Kenya Electricity Generating Company (Kengen) Power Plants

The Public Service Commission is on a familiarization cum fact finding mission to Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) eastern and geothermal regions to determine the organizational structure and human resource requirements for the institution's effective delivery of its power generation mandate.

The week-long tour that began on Monday 12th October 2026 will see the PSC team visit the power generation stations at Kiambere, Gitaru, Kindaruma, Kamburu, and Masinga before wrapping up with the Olkaria Geothermal power plant in Naivasha.

The PSC delegation is led by Chairperson Francis Meja and includes members of the Commission, CEO Paul Famba and technical staff.

Addressing Ken-Gen senior management staff at the Hydro plaza eastern regional office in Embu County on Monday, Mr Meja said the Commission was keen to understand the working conditions and environment in which the state corporation was operating in order to make evidence-based decisions to address its requirements for optimum staffing, career pathways and organizational structures.

He commended Ken-Gen for its contribution to the country's economy through electricity generation and pledged the Commission's support to ensure an effective organizational structure and highly motivated human resource is in place.

“As a Commission, we recognize KenGen's role in advancing energy security, supporting economic growth and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for Kenya,” said Mr. Meja, adding that KenGen's success story of harnessing the country's geothermal, hydro, wind and other renewable energy resources demonstrates the importance of specialised skills and expertise.

Discussions during the engagement focused on key areas of public sector transformation, including productivity management, digital transformation, optimization of internal processes, succession management and organizational structures.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Public Service Commission, Kenya.