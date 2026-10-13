Ecowas Begins Implementation Of Inter-Institutional Communication Strategy And Information And Communication Policy For 20262031

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), has commenced a workshop in Accra, Ghana on 12 October 2026 to advance the implementation of the ECOWAS Inter-Institutional Communication Strategy and the ECOWAS Institutions Information and Communication Policy for 2026–2031.

The workshop brings together communication officers from ECOWAS institutions and specialised agencies to strengthen coordination, align institutional messaging, share communication priorities and translate the objectives of the newly adopted policy and strategy into concrete, coordinated actions in support of regional integration and the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

In his opening remarks, Mr Joel AHOFODJI, Director of Communication at the ECOWAS Commission, underscored the strategic importance of communication in advancing regional integration and bringing the Community closer to its citizens. He noted that the workshop marks a critical step towards moving from the adoption of the policy and strategy to their effective implementation.

He emphasised the need to translate the objectives of the 2026–2031 framework into practical initiatives that respond to the rapidly evolving digital communication landscape. He further highlighted the importance of addressing emerging challenges in the information environment and strengthening communication as a strategic instrument for achieving the aspirations of ECOWAS Vision 2050.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, Lilian Seffer, representing GIZ, congratulated ECOWAS on reaching this important milestone and stressed the need to move decisively from policy development to implementation.

She highlighted the central role of communication in advancing the transition from an“ECOWAS of States” to an“ECOWAS of Peoples”, noting that effective communication is essential to fostering citizens' understanding of, trust in and engagement with the regional integration process. Against the backdrop of declining public trust in multilateral institutions, she reaffirmed GIZ's commitment to supporting ECOWAS in implementing its new communication policy and strategy.

Also addressing participants, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan GANA, who conveyed the message of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame DIOP, welcomed participants and expressed appreciation to GIZ for its continued partnership and support.

Ambassador Gana observed that ECOWAS is operating at a decisive moment in its history, as the information landscape undergoes rapid transformation driven by technological advances, including artificial intelligence. He stressed that these developments present challenges that extend beyond communication to encompass peace, security and regional stability, requiring a coordinated and forward-looking institutional response.

He underscored the importance of establishing clear roles and responsibilities, strengthening collaboration among ECOWAS institutions and ensuring a coherent approach to communication across the Community. Such efforts, he noted, are essential to addressing emerging information challenges and ensuring that ECOWAS communicates its priorities, decisions and achievements effectively and consistently.

Throughout the workshop, participants will reflect on communication achievements and lessons learned in 2026 to inform future interventions. Discussions will also focus on understanding the current priorities of ECOWAS management and translating them into clear, consistent messages that can be communicated collectively across the institutions. In preparation for 2027, communication officers will share their respective institutional priorities and explore opportunities to link, coordinate and amplify planned activities for greater reach and impact. The workshop will further provide a platform for participants to work collaboratively on common communication challenges, exchange ideas and experiences, and identify practical solutions while learning from one another.

Through this workshop, ECOWAS seeks to strengthen inter-institutional cooperation, promote greater consistency in its public messaging and enhance the visibility and impact of its programmes and initiatives. The process is expected to contribute to a more coordinated, citizen-centred and responsive communication approach that supports regional integration, reinforces public engagement and advances the vision of an ECOWAS of Peoples.

The initiative also reflects the shared commitment of ECOWAS and GIZ to ensuring that the newly adopted communication policy and strategy translate into practical measures that enhance institutional coordination and enable the Community to communicate more effectively in an increasingly complex and digitalised information environment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).