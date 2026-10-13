Kenya: Principal Secretary (PS) John Tanui Calls For Stronger Industryacademia Partnerships

The Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy, Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui, CBS, has called for stronger partnerships between industry and academia to equip Kenya's youth with practical, market-relevant skills that respond to the demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

Eng. Tanui made the call while delivering the keynote address at the Rift Valley Technical Training Institute (RVTTI) Partners' Breakfast Meeting, held under the theme“Sustainable Futures.”

The meeting was hosted by Eng. Prof. David K. Some, Chair of the RVTTI Board of Management, and Mrs. Loice Kutoh, Chief Principal and Secretary to the Board of Management.

The Principal Secretary underscored the importance of aligning technical and vocational education and training (TVET) with industry needs, noting that closer collaboration between training institutions and employers is essential to preparing graduates for meaningful employment and emerging economic opportunities.

He highlighted the role of digital technologies in transforming education, industry and the wider economy, emphasizing the need to integrate information and communication technology (ICT), artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies into technical and vocational training.

Such integration can enhance productivity, foster innovation and equip young people with the competencies required to participate effectively in Kenya's expanding digital economy.

Eng. Tanui further called for stronger collaboration between industry and training institutions in curriculum development, industrial attachment, and practical skills training, aimed at narrowing the gap between academic qualifications and workplace demands.

He observed that sustained partnerships between industry and academia can bridge the gap between education and employment, stimulate investment, drive job creation, and foster a more competitive and resilient economy.

The engagement underscored the importance of a collaborative approach to skills development - one that brings together training institutions, industry, and government to cultivate a workforce equipped to respond to technological change and support Kenya's long-term development aspirations.

The State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy continues to advance Kenya's digital transformation agenda, with digital skills and human capital development serving as key foundations for inclusive growth, innovation and a sustainable digital economy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), Kenya.