Quantum Innovation Summit 2026 Converts Cross-Sector Dialogue Into Quantum Impact Through Collaboration

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The UAE's premiere quantum summit brings together global quantum stakeholders to collaborate on partnerships that drive the industry forward. New partnerships and cross-sector initiatives took centre stage at the Quantum Innovation Summit 2026, as the three-day gathering in Dubai reinforced its ambition to serve as both a forum for discussing the future of quantum technologies, as well as a platform for creating what comes next.

Hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council and organised by Vernewell Group, the third edition of the Summit brought together global leaders from across government, industry, and academia. ITU served as a curator for the Quantum for Good programming, promoting solutions, standards, and skills via educational keynotes and interactive tabletop exercises.

Beyond qubit count, the effectiveness of quantum technology will be measured by meaningful progress and the number of people positively impacted. Among the outcomes supported by the summit was the signing of a memorandum of understanding during the Quantum Futures Forum on September 28th, establishing a framework for continued cooperation beyond the event.

The agreement was followed during the main Summit by an announcement from Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA) of a strategic research partnership with Quincus and Quantinuum that will explore how quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing can address challenges in domains such as maritime operations, transport logistics, and mining. For Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Founder and CEO of Vernewell Group and Creator of the Quantum Innovation Summit, that progression is fundamental to the purpose of the initiative.

“The Quantum Innovation Summit is built to carry ideas beyond the stage and turn dialogue into action,” said Trabelsi Loeb.“When a discussion turns into a partnership, a new initiative, a pilot or a long-term programme, that is where the real value begins.”

As quantum technologies advance, credible impact will be increasingly defined through cooperation, collaboration, and the golden triangle of people, processes, and technology.

The programme convened the quantum economy, including organisations such as Technology Innovation Institute, QuantumGate, Quantinuum, IBM, IonQ, Pasqal, QuantumBasel, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, Center of Quantum and Topological Systems – New York University Abu Dhabi, and Thales.

About the Quantum Innovation Summit

The Quantum Innovation Summit is a strategic initiative created by Vernewell Group to bring together governments, industry, academia, investors, policymakers and emerging technology ecosystems to advance quantum readiness, capability development, commercialisation and real-world adoption. Hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council, the Summit is designed not only as an annual convening, but as a platform for developing partnerships, programmes and initiatives that continue beyond the event itself.

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