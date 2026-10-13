Pakistan Eyes Expanded Energy, Trade And Investment Ties With Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed hope for expanded energy, trade and investment cooperation with Turkmenistan.

This was reflected in a congratulatory message sent yesterday by Zardari to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of Turkmenistan's Independence Day, according to a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

“We look forward to expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest in the future, particularly through enhanced political engagement, the development of trade and investment, energy partnerships and stronger regional connectivity,” Zardari said.

The Pakistani president said Islamabad attaches great importance to relations with Turkmenistan and seeks to further strengthen bilateral partnership for the benefit of both countries' peoples.

He also expressed confidence that continued cooperation and joint efforts would further strengthen friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari also outlined several areas for expanding bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, healthcare and transport. In her address, she described the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a potential driver of regional energy integration, noting that Turkmenistan's gas reserves and Pakistan's growing demand for reliable energy supplies create a basis for long-term cooperation.

She also identified electricity transmission, renewable energy, energy services and specialist training as potential areas for collaboration.

Leghari also called for stronger textile and pharmaceutical ties, highlighting opportunities to combine Turkmenistan's cotton resources and textile production capacity with Pakistan's equipment, design expertise and export experience.

In healthcare, she proposed pharmaceutical trade, medical exchanges, specialist training and cooperation in medical technologies.

On transport, the ambassador said both countries were ready to resume cargo and commercial flights in the near future, while emphasizing the potential of road and rail links to strengthen regional connectivity and trade.