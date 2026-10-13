Kazakhstan's Tokayev Appoints Former Foreign Minister As Austria Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Former Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Austria and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna, according to the Kazakh president's press service.

The corresponding decree was signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kosherbayev served as Kazakhstan's foreign minister from September 26, 2025, to September 2, 2026.

Kosherbayev has held a number of senior government and diplomatic positions throughout his career. From July to September 2010, he served as acting deputy akim of East Kazakhstan Region, before becoming deputy akim in September 2010. He held that position until October 2012, when he was promoted to first deputy akim, serving until December 2014.

In December 2014, Kosherbayev was appointed vice minister of agriculture, a position he held until October 2016. He then served as executive secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture from October 2016 to May 2018, followed by a role as executive secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from May 2018 to January 2019. From January 2019 to January 2020, he served as deputy foreign minister.

In January 2020, Kosherbayev was appointed Kazakhstan's ambassador to Russia, serving until June 16, 2023, when he became akim of East Kazakhstan Region. He held the regional leadership post until February 14, 2025, before being appointed deputy prime minister. He served as deputy prime minister until September 26, 2025, when he became foreign minister.

In a separate decree, Tokayev appointed Yerkin Tukumov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, relieving him of his previous position.

Tokayev also signed a decree relieving Saulekul Sailaukyzy of her duties as Kazakhstan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Morocco and, concurrently, to Togo.