President Ilham Aliyev Held Expanded-Format Meeting With President Of Laos
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. On October 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Trend 's correspondent reports.
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