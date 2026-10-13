Optimum Strategic Communications And Catalyst Advisors Launch The Official Networking Event Guide Around The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



New guide brings together events taking place around the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and London Life Sciences Week

Helps attendees discover networking opportunities and plan their week from 15 - 20 November 2026 Optimum and Catalyst will bring the community together for a London Landmarks 5K Run on 17 November



LONDON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Strategic Communications (Optimum), the specialist life sciences communications consultancy, and Catalyst Advisors, the partner-led executive and board recruitment firm specialising in biotech, biopharma and life sciences, have today launched the official Networking Event Guide, in partnership with Jefferies.

The Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and London Life Sciences Week bring together life sciences leaders, investors, founders, and advisers from around the world to London. While the Jefferies conference serves as the anchor for the week, its impact extends beyond that, creating opportunities for meaningful conversations across the broader Healthcare community.

Optimum and Catalyst created the official Networking Event Guide to bring those events together in one place and make the week easier to navigate. The guide covers receptions, investor gatherings, industry events, and networking opportunities taking place across London from 15-20 November 2026. It includes timings, locations, and registration details, where available, and will be updated as further events are confirmed. Download the official Networking Event Guide here.

Whether attendees are raising investment, looking for new partners, catching up with existing contacts or growing their networks, the guide will help them find the events most relevant to them and make the most of their time in London.

Mary Clark, CEO of Optimum Strategic Communications, said:“The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and London Life Sciences Week bring an incredible mix of companies, investors, and advisers to London. There is always a great deal happening beyond the main conference, but finding the right events and fitting everything into a busy schedule can be a challenge.”

“At Optimum, we have spent more than 30 years helping life sciences companies build relationships with the international investment community. We know how important these in-person connections can be, particularly for companies looking to raise their profile, meet investors or build new partnerships. We created the guide with Catalyst to make the week easier to navigate and help people get more from their time in London.”

Arnaldo De Lisio, Managing Partner at Catalyst Advisors, commented:“Strong life sciences companies are built by great people, and bringing the right people together is at the heart of what we do at Catalyst. The week of Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London offers a rare opportunity for leaders from across the global life sciences community to meet face to face, exchange ideas and start conversations that can lead to new opportunities.”

“Our work gives us a close view of the people, companies and ideas shaping the sector. Together with Optimum, we wanted to create a practical guide that helps attendees find the events that matter to them, meet people they may not otherwise encounter and make connections that continue well beyond the week itself.”

As part of the week, Optimum and Catalyst will also host the London Landmarks 5K Run on Tuesday 17 November at 7:00am GMT. The run will offer people from across the life sciences community a relaxed way to meet, reconnect and enjoy a run through central London before the day's meetings and events begin. Register here for the London Landmarks 5K Run.

Companies hosting an event during the week can submit details for inclusion in the guide by emailing ...

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About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is a specialist international life sciences communications consultancy which advises on strategic investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior team of healthcare specialists are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across pharmaceuticals, biotech, medtech, health tech, and healthcare services. Our team has worked with over 500 healthcare companies, principally helping them to raise funds and do deals.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last three decades. The Optimum team includes ex-fund managers and analysts, as well as financial and corporate communications specialists.

For more information, please visit

About Catalyst Advisory



Catalyst Advisors is a global executive recruiting firm singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. The firm's partner-led, non-hierarchical model combines deep sector expertise with a white-glove, advisory approach to building transformational executive teams and boardrooms. For more information, visit: