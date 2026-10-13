MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rafa Martinez, founder of RAFA Family of Companies and builder of a vertically integrated motorsports platform, is set to appear on Made It in America TV, where he will share insights on building a global brand, expanding access to motorsports, and turning adversity into an opportunity for growth.Made It in America is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the foreign-born builders, visionaries, and leaders who shape our economic culture-and evaluating their blueprints for true scale.You can find out more about the show by going to websiteIn this episode, Martinez will explore how to build a global motorsports platform from the ground up, create accessible pathways into racing, and develop a community around shared experiences. He will also discuss risk-taking, overcoming challenges, and building a lasting legacy.Rafa's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Rafa Martinez to Appear on Made It in America TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 13, 2026, 07:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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