Macho's Mexinnaise Valentina Mayo Rolls Out At Walmart Across 11 U.S. States

Made with original Valentina hot sauce and processed in Mexico by Altex, the co-branded mayonnaise brings“The Mexican Way to Mayo” to U.S. shoppers.

MEXICO, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Macho's Mexinnaise today announced that its Valentina Mayo is rolling out during October to 287 select Walmart stores across 11 U.S. states.Macho's Mexinnaise Valentina Mayo is a co-branded mayonnaise made with original Valentina hot sauce. Processed in Mexico by Altex, it combines creamy mayonnaise with Valentina's tangy, chile-forward flavor in one ready-to-use condiment.The rollout includes participating Walmart stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. The product is already available at participating locations, with additional stores receiving inventory throughout October. Availability may vary by store.“Macho's Mexinnaise is more than a brand inspired by Mexican flavors. The brand was created in Mexico, and its products are processed in Mexico by Altex,” said Ignacio Tejedo, Business Unit Director at Organización Altex.“That origin is central to 'The Mexican Way to Mayo' and to the bold flavor experience we want to bring to U.S. consumers.”From Mexico's Pantries to America's TablesIn Mexico, Valentina hot sauce is a familiar pantry staple. It gets splashed over potato chips, sliced mango, popcorn and grilled corn, and it rarely leaves the table. Over time, that unmistakable flavor has also found a place in U.S. homes, taco trucks and restaurant kitchens.Macho's Mexinnaise saw an opportunity to pair that flavor with another quiet hero of Mexican street food: mayonnaise.In Mexico, mayo is brushed onto elotes before chile and cheese, spread inside tortas and served with fries. Macho's Mexinnaise Valentina Mayo brings those two familiar flavors together in a single 13.5-ounce glass jar.The result is a creamy, tangy and chile-forward condiment that can be used anywhere consumers would typically use mayonnaise or spicy mayo, including elotes, wings, burgers, fries, tacos, tortas and chicken sandwiches.Authentic, Not ClichéMacho's Mexinnaise draws its inspiration directly from the taco stands, elote carts and late-night torta shops that shape everyday food culture in Mexico.Rather than relying on familiar visual clichés associated with Mexican food, the brand lets its flavors, original characters and attitude tell the story.That connection goes beyond aesthetics. Macho's Mexinnaise was created in Mexico and is processed in Mexico by Altex. Its flavors and serving occasions are rooted in the foods, combinations and experiences that inspired the brand.It is all part of“The Mexican Way to Mayo,” the brand's platform for fighting bland food with bold flavor, playful attitude and an unmistakably Mexican point of view.Meet La Vali-KillaMacho's Mexinnaise Valentina Mayo features La Vali-Killa, the original Flavor Fighter created to represent the Valentina variety.The lucha libre-inspired character appears on the package and across the brand's digital content, bringing the product's smooth texture, tangy flavor and chile-forward kick to life.La Vali-Killa is part of the brand's original Flavor Fighters universe, alongside El Fuego Loco, representing Fuego Mayo, and Lil' Limón, representing Lemon Mayo. Each character gives its variety a distinct personality while bringing the brand's pillars of taste, attitude and experience to life.Consumers can meet the full lineup on the Macho's Mexinnaise Flavor Fighters page.The Walmart rollout follows the brand's May 2026 online debut, when the initial inventory of its three-flavor variety pack sold out.Where to Buy Macho's MexinnaiseMacho's Mexinnaise Valentina Mayo is rolling out during October to participating Walmart stores across the 11-state rollout. Consumers should check Walmart or contact their local Walmart store for current availability.All three Macho's Mexinnaise varieties are also available at Northgate González Market locations and as a three-flavor variety pack through Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop and the official Macho's Mexinnaise website.Product selection and inventory may vary by retailer and location.About Macho's MexinnaiseFounded in Mexico in 2026, Macho's Mexinnaise is a Mexican mayonnaise brand created to body-slam bland food and turn every meal into a main event.Guided by“The Mexican Way to Mayo,” the brand combines bold flavored mayonnaises with an original universe of lucha libre-inspired characters known as the Flavor Fighters.Macho's Mexinnaise is part of Organización Altex, is processed in Mexico by Altex and is commercialized in the United States by Altex USA.For product information and online ordering, visitFollow @machosmexinnaise on Instagram.

Marianna T.

Macho's Mexinnaise (Organización Altex)

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Macho's Mexinnaise Valentina Mayo Rolls Out at Walmart Across 11 U.S. States News Provided By coneberry Productions llp October 13, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Social Media



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