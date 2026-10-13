Kerala PSC Credibility Under Scrutiny As HC Allows Probe To Continue

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), seen by thousands of job aspirants as their best hope of securing a government job through a fair and transparent process, is facing a serious credibility crisis following alleged irregularities in the Planning Board examination.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made it clear that the government could proceed with the investigation even as it considered the PSC's petition seeking the quashing of the FIR in the case.

Justice Badharudeen said the filing of the petition did not require the investigation to be stopped.

The court had not granted a stay and was only considering the petition, he pointed out.

The PSC sought more time to respond to the Crime Branch report.

The court said it would consider the case again after two days.

The development has kept the investigation in focus, with candidates and the public awaiting action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities.

The Crime Branch has told the High Court that 10 questions carrying a total of 58 marks were deliberately left unevaluated.

The allegation has raised serious questions about the conduct of the examination and the preparation of the rank list.

A revaluation subsequently changed the rankings.

Shyam Krishnan, who had raised the complaint, secured the first rank in the revised list.

The PSC then issued an advice memo based on the new rank list.

More than 150 complaints have reportedly reached the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed primarily to investigate the Planning Board examination controversy.

The probe is also examining the possible role of more PSC staff members.

The progress of the investigation is being closely watched by job aspirants who want those responsible for any wrongdoing to be identified and punished.

The controversy has also drawn attention to the composition of the PSC.

All 16 members of the present commission were appointed by the previous government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Planning Board appointment that was subsequently cancelled has also been linked to a person described as a Left fellow traveller.

The allegations have added a political dimension to the controversy.

However, the investigation will have to establish the facts and identify individual responsibility.

For candidates who spend years preparing for competitive examinations, the PSC represents the promise that merit, rather than political influence or other considerations, will determine their future.

The outcome of the Crime Branch probe is therefore important not only for those directly affected by the Planning Board examination but also for public confidence in the state's recruitment system.

The case has brought renewed focus on the need to protect the credibility of the PSC and ensure that any proven wrongdoing is dealt with firmly under the law.