No Medicine For Those Who Lost Power: Kerala Health Minister Mocks Oppn In Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister K. Muraleedharan on Tuesday mocked the Left Opposition in the Assembly, saying the only medicine unavailable in the state was the one needed to cure those suffering from the loss of power, triggering heated exchanges during a debate on the alleged shortage of medicines in government hospitals.

The remark came after CPI(M) MLA K.V. Sumesh raised an adjournment motion on the crisis in the healthcare sector, alleging that the state's health system was on a ventilator.

Muraleedharan dismissed the Opposition's allegations, saying the problems it was highlighting did not exist in the Health Department.

The minister blamed the previous LDF government for failing to place purchase orders for medicines in March, allegedly citing the model code of conduct.

He also accused the previous government of leaving huge dues unpaid to medicine companies.

He said there was a shortage of only 24 types of medicines and that urgent steps had been taken to address the problem.

Sumesh criticised the minister for treating the issue lightly.

He asked why people had elected the present government if it was only going to talk about the shortcomings of the previous administration.

Referring to media reports on the medicine shortage, he demanded that the minister understand the problems in his own department.

The Opposition alleged that politically motivated transfers were taking place and called for the Chief Minister's intervention.

The minister further accused the Opposition of speaking on behalf of agents and dismissed its allegations as exaggerated, triggering fresh protests.

Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the minister's manner of responding to the allegations.

He also criticised the Speaker, asking whether this was how the House should be conducted.

Vijayan said the minister had himself admitted that some medicines were in short supply and asked whether this did not amount to a shortage.

He also raised questions about a possible deal involving private hospitals in connection with the crisis.

The Speaker denied permission for the adjournment motion, following which the Opposition staged a walkout.