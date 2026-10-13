Durga Puja 2026 Special Travelling On Rajdhani Express? Here's What Has Changed In First AC Coaches

Passengers travelling in the First AC coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express can expect a new bedding experience this Durga Puja season, as Eastern Railway introduces floral comforters to replace the standard blankets. Starting on October 11, 2026, the plan is meant to make long-distance train rides more relaxing and improve services on board during the holiday season. It was said by Eastern Railways that the new bedding would make the First AC service more luxurious for passengers. The railroad is trying to make passengers more comfortable and clean in general, and the addition of flowery blankets is part of that.

Eastern Railway says that the floral comforters will be cleaned and sanitised after each round trip to keep them clean and give passengers new bedding. The move puts a lot of stress on cleanliness, which is something that rail customers have been talking about when they talk about how to use and clean the blankets that come with air-conditioned coaches.

According to The Indian Express, the first AC coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, also called the Kolkata Rajdhani Express, are covered under the new arrangement.

The Ministry of Railroads' previous attempt to address complaints over the cleanliness of blankets supplied in air-conditioned train cars is followed by the most recent action. The government started a trial program to provide blankets with separate coverings last year. Passengers' long-standing complaints that train blankets were not laundered as often as bedsheets and pillowcases were addressed by the program.

Unlike bedsheets and pillow covers, which are usually washed after each journey, blankets have typically been laundered only once or twice a month. Eastern Railway's introduction of floral comforters, with washing and sanitisation after every round trip, adds another measure aimed at improving bedding standards on a prominent long-distance service.

Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: What Do We Know About It?

The national capital and Kolkata are connected by the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, also called the Kolkata Rajdhani Express. Being the first Rajdhani Express in Indian railway history, it made its debut trip on March 3, 1969.

Nine vacuum-braked coaches made by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur were used when the service was first introduced. Two power cars, five AC chair cars, one AC dining car, and one First AC coach were all part of the initial rake. The train has undergone significant renovations over the years, and it currently uses Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) carriages, which are intended to enhance onboard amenities and passenger comfort.

The train now has 22 LHB coaches, according to Eastern Railway's coach composition: two First AC coaches, six AC 2-tier coaches, eleven AC 3-tier coaches, one pantry car, and two power cars/luggage vans.

The introduction of floral comforters is the latest addition to the long-running service as Eastern Railway seeks to improve the onboard experience for passengers travelling during the Durga Puja festive season.