Mangaluru College Students Protest Against Semester Exams During Dasara Holidays

Degree college students in Mangaluru took to the streets on Monday to protest against semester examinations scheduled during the Dasara holidays. The students argued that the schedule would disrupt their festival celebrations and demanded that the college management postpone the examinations. Hundreds of students boycotted their exams and staged a protest outside a private college near Bendoorwell. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also extended its support to the protesters.

Students' Requests To Postpone Exams Allegedly Ignored

The students expressed their anger over the college management's decision to conduct examinations during the festive period. They alleged that their repeated requests to reschedule the exams had been ignored. The examinations were initially scheduled to take place from October 12 to 28.

Following mounting pressure from the students, the management announced that the examinations would instead be held from October 19 to 22. However, the revised schedule failed to satisfy the protesters, who continued their agitation and pressed for further changes.

Police Detain Student Leaders During Protest

As the protest continued outside the college, police personnel arrived at the spot and detained several student leaders. They were taken away in a police bus as the agitation continued.