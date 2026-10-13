Lula Rallies Copacabana as Runoff Looms; Rival Led Round 1
(MENAFN) Supporters of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva packed Copacabana Beach on Monday, turning out for his reelection campaign 13 days before the Oct. 25 presidential runoff.
Lula used the rally to frame the vote around labor rights. “This week will show how my opponent’s party will vote: whether it wants workers to work six days and rest one, or give workers two days off,” Lula said, according to a Brazilian state news agency.
The crowd filled several blocks of Avenida Atlantica, the beachfront thoroughfare, a Brazilian newspaper reported.
The Rio event came a day after a pro-Lula rally on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo. On Saturday, his challenger, Flavio Bolsonaro, appeared at a campaign event in Sao Goncalo, near Rio de Janeiro, according to local media.
Both camps are racing to lock in loyal voters and win over the undecided. Neither candidate cleared an outright majority in the first round on Oct. 4, forcing the runoff. Electoral figures show Bolsonaro took 47.03% of valid votes to Lula’s 45.16%, a gap of less than two percentage points.
The rematch carries a family history. Lula returned to the presidency in January 2023 after beating Flavio’s father, Jair Bolsonaro, in the 2022 election. Jair Bolsonaro led Brazil from 2019 to 2022 and remains a central figure in the country’s conservative movement.
Lula has built his pitch on workers’ rights and social programs, while Flavio Bolsonaro carries the conservative banner associated with his father.
The runoff will decide who governs Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, for the next presidential term.
Lula used the rally to frame the vote around labor rights. “This week will show how my opponent’s party will vote: whether it wants workers to work six days and rest one, or give workers two days off,” Lula said, according to a Brazilian state news agency.
The crowd filled several blocks of Avenida Atlantica, the beachfront thoroughfare, a Brazilian newspaper reported.
The Rio event came a day after a pro-Lula rally on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo. On Saturday, his challenger, Flavio Bolsonaro, appeared at a campaign event in Sao Goncalo, near Rio de Janeiro, according to local media.
Both camps are racing to lock in loyal voters and win over the undecided. Neither candidate cleared an outright majority in the first round on Oct. 4, forcing the runoff. Electoral figures show Bolsonaro took 47.03% of valid votes to Lula’s 45.16%, a gap of less than two percentage points.
The rematch carries a family history. Lula returned to the presidency in January 2023 after beating Flavio’s father, Jair Bolsonaro, in the 2022 election. Jair Bolsonaro led Brazil from 2019 to 2022 and remains a central figure in the country’s conservative movement.
Lula has built his pitch on workers’ rights and social programs, while Flavio Bolsonaro carries the conservative banner associated with his father.
The runoff will decide who governs Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, for the next presidential term.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment