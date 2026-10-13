Workbuzz Acquires Hive, Bringing Two UK Employee Listening Businesses Together

Milton Keynes, UK, 13th October 2026 - WorkBuzz, the employee listening technology company helping organisations turn employee voice into better decisions and improved performance, today announced the acquisition of Hive, an established UK employee engagement platform supporting commercial, public sector and not-for-profit organisations.

The acquisition brings together two trusted teams with a shared belief that when employees are heard, organisations become better places to work and perform.

For Hive customers, the priority is continuity - with the added benefits of becoming part of a larger, fast-growing employee listening business. Customers will benefit from the combined expertise, investment and innovation of WorkBuzz and Hive, creating more powerful ways to reach their people, understand what colleagues are telling them and make better decisions as a result.

Over time, this will include access to wider WorkBuzz capabilities such as the AI-powered 'Perspectives' and 'People Science AI' and recently launched 'Dialogue' - a new way to turn frontline feedback into organisational intelligence, empowering leaders to ask, listen and act in minutes, at scale.

The acquisition also moves WorkBuzz closer to its ambition of empowering 10 million employees to share their voice by 2030.

Steven Frost, CEO of WorkBuzz, said: "Hive has built something we genuinely admire - strong customer relationships, deep employee listening expertise and a team that shares our belief that every employee deserves to be heard.

"What excites us most is what we can do together for customers. We can build on what they already value about Hive, while bringing them the wider expertise, technology and innovation of WorkBuzz. It's an opportunity to help more organisations listen better, build deeper understanding and keep moving forward."

John Ryder, CEO of Hive, said: "WorkBuzz is the right partner for Hive, our team and our customers. We're closely aligned in what we believe and in the kind of relationships we want to build with customers.

"Becoming part of WorkBuzz gives us the opportunity to build on what we've created at Hive and offer our customers even more ways to hear their people and respond to what matters. We're excited about what we can achieve together."

Hive customers will continue to be supported without interruption. Any integration of customer activity will be planned collaboratively and communicated well in advance.