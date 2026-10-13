D2E Expands Its UK Offering With The Acquisition Of Abbacas And Access Advisors

MENAFN - Pressat) London, UK – D2E International VT Consultants Ltd (D2E), a leading UK consultancy specialising in lifts, escalators, façade access and working at height, has acquired two well-established UK firms: Abbacas Consulting Ltd and Access Advisors (UK) Limited. Abbacas is a Nottingham-based lift and escalator consultancy with a strong public sector client base, and Access Advisors (UK) Limited is one of the country's leading façade access consultancies. Together, the acquisitions extend D2E's reach into the Midlands, the public sector, and substantially strengthen its façade access practice.

The move is a significant step in D2E's strategy to give clients a complete, joined-up service across vertical transportation and façade access. From new design and construction through to the ongoing management of existing installations, D2E clients can now draw on a broader team and a wider range of specialist expertise than ever before.

“This is an exciting moment for D2E and, most importantly, for our clients,” said Mark Fairweather, Managing Director of D2E.“Our ambition is clear: we want to lead the UK market across every facet of vertical transportation and façade access. Abbacas and Access Advisors each bring deep expertise, excellent reputations and long-standing client relationships, and together they allow us to offer our clients more. Access Advisors, in particular, puts our façade access practice on an equal footing with our lift and escalator work.”

Based in Nottingham, Abbacas is a long-established consultancy founded in 1995 with a strong reputation for lift and escalator asset management and project work, particularly within the public sector, where it supports local authorities across the East Midlands, including councils in Derby and Nottingham. The acquisition gives D2E a substantially larger presence in the Midlands and marks its entry into public sector work.

Abbacas clients will continue to work with the people they know. Martin and Carol Brooksby join D2E, and will continue to look after Abbacas clients day to day. This creates an enhanced D2E team in the region. Additionally, Abbacas founders Barry and Brenda Vanderhoven remain with the business to ensure a smooth handover.

“After 31 years building Abbacas, Brenda and I wanted to be certain that our clients and our team would be in safe hands,” said Barry Vanderhoven, co-owner of Abbacas.“D2E shares the values we have always worked by, and we couldn't be happier to see what we've built carry on with such a respected company. Our clients will still be working with Martin and Carol, who know their buildings inside out, and they will now have a much larger team standing behind them. It's the right next chapter for Abbacas, and we're proud to be joining the D2E family.”

Access Advisors is widely regarded as one of the UK's leading façade access consultancies, advising building owners, developers and design teams on how buildings are safely cleaned, maintained and reglazed, from building maintenance units (BMUs) through to complete access strategies. Based in London, the firm works on projects across the UK and internationally.

Co-owners Paul Coleman and Colin Frederick are both remaining with the business, alongside their long-serving team, providing full continuity for clients. The addition more than doubles the size of D2E's façade access team and positions D2E as a market leader in façade access consultancy in the UK.

“Joining D2E is a tremendously exciting step for Access Advisors,” said Paul and Colin.“We have always been proud of the specialist advice we give our clients, and now we can offer them so much more. As part of D2E, our clients gain access to lift, escalator and façade access expertise under one roof, backed by the resources of a much larger organisation. It also creates real opportunities for our team to grow and develop their careers. We're looking forward to building something special together.”

The acquisitions follow D2E joining the VDA family of companies in 2025 and reflect a continued commitment to investing in the UK market, and in the people and expertise that D2E clients rely on.

About D2E | d2e

D2E International VT Consultants Ltd is a specialist engineering consultancy based in London, providing expert advice on vertical transportation, façade access and working at height. Established in 2003, D2E supports clients across the full lifecycle of lifts, escalators and façade access systems, from design and construction through to ongoing asset management. Its work spans commercial, residential, mixed-use, healthcare, infrastructure and major regeneration projects. In 2025, D2E joined the VDA family of companies, pairing its locally rooted UK service with the wider technical resources of one of North America's leading vertical transportation consultancies.

About VDA | vdassoc

VDA, Inc. is a leading lift and escalator consulting and inspection firm, offering comprehensive vertical transportation services since 1980. With offices across the United States and the United Kingdom, and over 650 professionals, VDA has built a reputation for excellence through its technical expertise, innovation and unwavering focus on client success. The firm provides vertical transportation services across all phases of a building's life cycle, including design, inspections, modernisations and maintenance evaluations.