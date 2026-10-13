Former Spine Surgeon Launches App To Build Skills For A Happier Life

HappierMe, a prevention focused wellbeing and life-skills app, relaunches with Olly, an AI-assisted personal guide, following inclusion in the app libraries of Mind and Macmillan Cancer Support.

London, 13 October 2026 – Dr Manoj Krishna left his career as a spine surgeon in the UK to create a wellbeing and life-skills platform focused on prevention. Today, HappierMe launches a major new version that not only helps people manage how they feel, but also understand why they feel that way - helping them address the underlying patterns of thinking and reacting for deeper, lasting change.

HappierMe is built on the belief that happiness is a skill we can learn. It helps people develop their self-awareness and emotional skills to manage their own wellbeing, navigate life's challenges and build stronger relationships.

The launch comes as the World Health Organisation estimates more than one billion people live with a mental health condition. Gallup's 2026 State of the Global Workplace report found that 46% of UK employees experienced stress for much of the previous day, rising to 50% in the US. Research suggests that happier people tend to lead healthier, longer lives.

Dr Manoj Krishna, Founder of HappierMe, said:

“Stress can feel like a fire in the mind. HappierMe offers practical tools to help people put out the fire, but then invites them to go deeper and understand why it started. That understanding can help reduce the risk of the problem recurring.

I left my career as a spine surgeon to create HappierMe because I believe deeper self-understanding can help us prevent many emotional problems, manage them better when they arise and be happier.”

Stephen Buckley, Head of Information at Mind said:

“Mind is delighted to welcome HappierMe to its app library. We realise that working upstream to prevent mental health problems is important and self-awareness can play a really important role in managing our mental health.”

Meet Olly - AI with guardrails

The redesigned app introduces Olly, an AI-assisted personal guide that helps users reflect, then points them to relevant videos, podcasts and meditations. Rather than searching the internet for answers, Olly guides users to HappierMe's own curated content library.

The new Guided Journeys feature offers daily micro-learning and practical exercises, so insight turns into change that lasts.

HappierMe has separate programmes for adults, teenagers and parents. It is available on iOS and Android and to workplaces, universities and healthcare organisations.

Website: happierme